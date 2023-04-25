Why Michael Schumacher's first title campaign with Ferrari will be the perfect season for Netflix's 'Drive to Survive'

F1 pundit Matt Beer revealed that former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher's first championship charge in 1997 will be a great season for F1's Netflix show 'Drive to Survive'.

The German driver joined the Prancing Horses at the beginning of the 1996 season in his attempt to bring back glory to Maranello. Although Schumacher and Williams' driver and eventual champion Jacques Villeneuve provided an all-time classic championship battle, the seven-time world champion was disqualified from the season for his antics in the season finale in Jerez.

While appearing on The Race's Charity podcast, Beer said:

"1997, for me. There have been like 'better quality' seasons in terms of overall performance and potential world champions but that season had so much. One of the things that I do appreciate about 'Drive to Survive', which I am a little skeptical about in various ways, is it does tell the stories up and down the field pretty well."

"What I love most about 1997 is that you had such a great array of narratives. It had an amazing title battle between two very different personalities but also almost every team got a look in at the podium that year at some point during the season."

"Ferrari are starting to get tired of Carlos Sainz" - Reports

Spanish newspaper El Nacional mentioned that Ferrari are starting to get tired of Carlos Sainz's inconsistent performances.

The report stated:

“To this, we must add that Ferrari are starting to get tired of Carlos Sainz. The Spanish driver is not performing in the team as expected, and they are getting fed up with the excuses from Madrid. The truth is that, for some time now, at Ferrari, they are beginning to be upset with Sainz."

"He has not performed as expected. He has disappointed. They thought he was going to be a star driver and he is not showing it. If he wants to continue, he must begin to show why he was trusted. But, at the moment, there is no hint of that.”

The newspaper added:

“As if that were not enough, Charles Leclerc has also put a hand in this matter. He is very angry with his team-mate for not helping him at the Australian Grand Prix. Leclerc, at Ferrari, is seen as a star. Thus, the future of Sainz in the Italian team is on the wire.”

It will be interesting to see if the Italian team or Sainz comments on these reports in the coming days during the F1 Azerbaijan GP weekend.

