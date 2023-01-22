Why is Monaco Grand Prix called the crown jewel of F1?

The Circuit de Monaco, located in Monte Carlo, is a famous street circuit that has been hosting F1 races since 1950. The circuit is known for its challenging layout and iconic landmarks such as Casino Square, the Fairmont Hairpin, and the tunnel by the harbor.

The Monaco Grand Prix is considered one of the most prestigious races in motorsports and is one of the three races that make up the Triple Crown, along with the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Indy 500. Only one driver, Graham Hill, has won all three races.

The tight and twisty nature of the circuit has led to several incidents and fatalities in the past. For example, in 1967 Ferrari driver Lorenzo Bandini died in a crash, which led to the banning of straw bales from F1 circuits. Despite the challenges, the Monaco Grand Prix is highly sought-after by drivers, who often refer to it as "the one they all want to win."

The unique protocols of the race, such as practice sessions being held on Thursdays, also adds to its prestige. The Monaco GP is also known for its glamorous atmosphere and attracts many celebrities and VIPs. The race is held on the streets of Monte Carlo, which adds to its charm and makes it one of the most picturesque tracks on the F1 calendar.

Overtaking is very difficult on this circuit, which has led to many exciting and memorable moments in the race's history. One of the most famous moments was in 1984 when Ayrton Senna, driving for Toleman, was closing in on race leader Alain Prost in his McLaren.

Despite the treacherous conditions, Senna managed to pass Prost and take the lead, only for the race to be stopped due to heavy rain. The race is considered the one in which Senna announced his arrival in F1 to the world.

Monaco has the richest history as a track in F1

Monaco has also been the site of many memorable moments for drivers. Michael Schumacher holds the record for the most wins at Monaco with seven, while Ayrton Senna holds the record for the most pole positions with eight.

Many drivers consider winning at Monaco to be the pinnacle of their careers, and it is a race that is often remembered in F1 history.

The Monaco Grand Prix also has a rich history of family dynasties and brothers in the sport, such as the Schumacher brothers and the Andretti brothers. Michael Schumacher's father, Rolf, also raced at Monaco in the 60s and 70s. The Monaco Grand Prix has also been a stage for many rivalries over the years, including the Prost-Senna and Hamilton-Alonso rivalry.

Despite the challenges and safety concerns, the Monaco GP remains one of the most popular and iconic races on the F1 calendar. The circuit's unique layout and location, along with its rich history, make it a must-see event for fans and a coveted victory for drivers. As Formula One continues to evolve, the Monaco Grand Prix will always hold a special place in the sport's history.

