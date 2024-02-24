"Why did nobody prepare me for the jumpscare": Fans unimpressed to see Danica Patrick on Netflix's F1 Drive to Survive Season 6

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick's appearance in Netflix's F1 Drive to Survive Season 6 has left fans unimpressed.

Danica Patrick featured in the first episode of the docuseries. She stated how she understands what a driver feels at the start of the season and spoke about other aspects of the season.

However, many fans were not happy to see the American presenter on the show. They took to social media to express how they felt when they first saw her on Drive to Survive. One fan joked that they got a jumpscare after she appeared on the screen.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

"Why did nobody prepare me for the jumpscare of Danica being in DTS," a fan wrote.

Another fan mentioned Danica Patrick's quote about a driver's hands and feet being their tools and joked that they now know how to drive an F1 car.

"'As a race car driver, your tools are your hands and your feet' - Danica Patrick. I now know how to drive," another fan joked.

Danica Patrick feels having an American on F1 broadcasting team in important

Back in October 2023, Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick talked about the importance of an American being on the F1 presenting team.

In an exclusive interview with Awful Announcing, she stated that American fans need someone to connect with, and emphasized the need for an American presenter in the sport.

"With the more American races, it makes sense to have an American to connect with the fans," she stated. "And to bring more American fans of course, and to try and grow the American fan base."

Danica Patrick further talks about her success and experience as a racing driver.

"I raced in everything but F1, but I have a lot of experience and success in my career," she added. "It always helps to have someone in the broadcast crew that has a reputation that the fans trust, and that they feel like they can learn from."

As the sport's popularity grew in the US, Sky Sports hired Danica Patrick as part of their broadcasting team for the 2021 United States GP. In 2024, the media house confirmed that she would be part of the presenting team during the season.