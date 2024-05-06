“Why not?”: Lando Norris’ first F1 win has McLaren boss Zak Brown open to another tattoo 

Lando Norris's first F1 race win at Miami has gotten McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown thinking about yet another tattoo, after getting one after their last victory in 2021.

The eventful Miami GP marked Norris's first F1 Grand Prix victory. This was a result of the upgrades that the team introduced in the MCL38 and a very timed safety car that gave the Briton a free pit stop and helped him stay into the race lead

Although many expected Max Verstappen to get the jump after the race restarted, Lando Norris was able to keep the lead and build a seven-second gap over his competitor. Reviewing the race, their CEO Zak Brown said:

"(My nerves were) not so good, they’re still not good," Sky Sports quoted him. "But what a drive. The car was great. I’ve got to thank everyone back at McLaren, and here. All the hard work paying off."

This was McLaren's first win since Daniel Ricciardo finished P1 in Monza in 2021. At the time, Brown inked his arm with a special McLaren 1 - 2 tattoo. When asked about getting another tattoo for this race win, he said:

"Yeah I don’t mind Miami. It’s kind of my home country, so why not?"

Lando Norris celebrates his first F1 win: "This is for my grandmother"

It took Norris 110 race starts and eight P2 finishes to get his first victory. Although his racecraft is appreciated, McLaren was not competitive enough before this for a victory.

After winning, Lando Norris cried out loud on his team radio:

"About fu**ing time, I love you all. Thank you so much, we did it man!"

He then dedicated the win to his parents and his grandmother.

"Thank you mom, thank you dad. This (victory) is for my grandmother. Thank you."

McLaren celebrate Lando Norris's win in Miami (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The McLaren driver started the race down at P5 but stayed out while other drivers pitted. While he was leading the race, Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant made contact, crashing out the latter. This resulted in a safety car and gave Norris the perfect time to pit and keep the race lead.

With this win, he stands fifth in the championship with 83 points, just two points shy of fourth place. Meanwhile, McLaren extended their lead on Mercedes sitting at third in the constructors championship.