"Why Ralf Schumacher hates everyone?": Fans react to F1 pundit criticizing Liam Lawson

F1 fans have shared their reactions after former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher said he would not have put Liam Lawson, fired from Red Bull after just two races in the 2025 season, in any team. It has been a tough two weekends for the Kiwi driver in the Austrian team as he failed to get a grip on the RB21.

Ad

Schumacher said (via Formel1.de):

“He is replaced like a wet rag after two races. That’s tough. I know I’ll be hated for this by one or two spectators, but I wouldn’t have put Liam Lawson in a Formula 1 car at all. I would have given the opportunity directly to a young driver.

Ad

Trending

There are enough in the queue. Because one thing is also clear: Lawson will probably never become a top driver, and in a situation like this, you might as well go for the next one in line and try your luck."

Expand Tweet

Ad

F1 fans replied to the former Williams F1 driver's comments shared by PlanetF1 on X:

"Why Ralf hates everyone?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What!? Am I the only one who thought Liam did very well at RB last year!?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Only ex-F1 drivers like Ralf have the guts to speak their honest opinions. Huge respect," one said.

Here are more reactions.

"Ralf is lowkey goated at rage bait," a fan wrote.

"Is it just me or is Ralf Schumacher very critical of more than just one driver lately?" another said.

"Was there even one time Ralf gave compliment or praise anyone? I always see him just criticizing," yet another tweeted.

Ad

The Milton Keynes outfit has demoted Liam Lawson to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and promoted Yuki Tsunoda for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Red Bull advisor pinpoints the moment Liam Lawson's troubles began

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said he believes that Liam Lawson's struggles started after he missed out on the FP3 running due to technical difficulties at the Australian Grand Prix (via Motorsport):

Ad

“The change happened after a start that I’d say was rather unfortunate. The third practice session in Australia was canceled, and that’s where the problems began. That naturally affected Liam’s confidence."

Red Bull drastically changed Lawson's car and started him from the pit lane in Australia and China. In his two ventures, the 23-year-old failed to get out of Q1 in three qualifying sessions and failed to score a point in three competitive races. He was selected as the replacement for Sergio Perez after the season finale in Abu Dhabi last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback