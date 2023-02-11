Why did Red Bull not extend their deal with Honda to continue in F1?

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stated that the new Honda deal was too complicated for the team due to logistical reasons.

Honda has been supplying engines to the Austrian team since 2019 before officially leaving the sport in 2021. However, they continued to assist Red Bull with their own powertrains this past season and will continue to do so till 2026.

During the launch of RB19, the Milton Keynes-based outfit announced that they will partner with American auto giant Ford from 2026 onwards.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Horner revealed the main reason behind discontinuing the Honda deal, adding:

"We have a great relationship with Honda and we've enjoyed so much success with them. That relationship runs to the end of 2025. Both the team and Honda will be doing everything possible to add to the success that we've already achieved to the conclusion of those agreements.

"We explored the relationship beyond 2025. But it just logistically became too complicated. Of course manufacturers that are registered on that entry today, it doesn't mean a commitment that they're actually going to be there in 2026."

"We've had an incredible partnership with Honda" - Red Bull team principal

Horner revealed that they have had a great partnership with Honda, winning two drivers' and one constructor's championship thus far.

He stated that he wished the Japanese manufacturer the best for the future, adding:

"We will of course wish Honda the very best of luck in the future. But there is obviously a clear difference between the 2026 program that Red Bull Powertrains is focused on and this relationship with Ford, and the close working relationship with Honda to obviously optimize the best performance we can out of the current homologated engine to the end of 2025.

"We've had an incredible partnership with Honda. As we set off on that journey, obviously there was a change of plan with Honda thankfully agreeing to continue to supply engines until the end of 2025 while, in turn, we were building up our resources for 2026.

"That contract we have until the end of 2025. We have a great working relationship there. They are an incredible company and, under the current regulations, we will be pushing with Honda all the way to the last race of the 2025 season."

Honda revealed that they will be on the grid in the 2026 season, with a potential reunion with McLaren on the cards.

