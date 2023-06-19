Why will McLaren bring their major upgrade over a three-race period?

While every Formula 1 team upgrades their car ahead of one race, McLaren will introduce their upgrade package over three races before the summer break.

With the new upgrades, the McLaren MCL60 is expected to be as good as a complete overhaul of the current version of the car. They previously revised the floor significantly during the first set of changes made heading into the Azerbaijan GP.

The next package that will be rolled out is said to be the first product of the revised technical department that team principal Andrea Stella put in place in April. The upgrades will be done over the course of the races in Austria, Britain, and Hungary in July.

Stella called the redesign a “major overhaul” which will influence “pretty much every single aerodynamic part” of the car.

“Relatively soon at the start of the season, we realised that the car needed a fundamental redesign. That’s why the upgrades will be spread over the course of a few races. It will be noticeable. We had to redesign even some parts under the bodywork. That’s also why it took some time to be in condition to deliver these upgrades. I would say it’s pretty much the entire car,” he explained (via The Race).

Stella also warned that this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix could be tricky for McLaren’s current car.

“In terms of upgrades here, we only have a rear wing, which is the version that is most suitable for the level of drag that you adopt at this track. Most of the upgrades we will see over the course of the following events,” he said.

“We definitely prefer the characteristics of Barcelona because the car is strong in high-speed corners. Here we have no high-speed corners and quite a lot of low speed traction. It could be a bit of a struggle. We would certainly welcome some [wet] weather!” he added.

McLaren team principal on overhauling the technical team: "That's where we have struggled"

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has gone about making the necessary backroom changes in hopes of making them a competitive team once again. He let technical director James Key go and replaced him with a three-person technical executive team.

Stella stated that the new technical structure, which was the need of the hour, could bring competitive ideas to the table.

"It's not like about who makes decisions, but it's much more about how can we generate competitive ideas to bring to the table. What McLaren has been missing is not who makes decisions. It was more about, can we bring to the table competitive ideas to make a quick car. That's where we have struggled. We think this organization addresses this," he explained. (via Autosport)

Poll : 0 votes