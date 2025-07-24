Will Buxton reacts to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's subtle dismissal of Max Verstappen as a future driver at the team

Renowned F1 journalist Will Buxton had a subtle reaction to Toto Wolff's comment on Max Verstappen amid the Red Bull driver's rumored switch to Mercedes. Buxton took to his official X account to share his reaction as Wolff snubbed Verstappen's move to his team.Verstappen has been linked to a move to Mercedes ahead of the upcoming new regulations. The rumors surfaced amid Red Bull's dip in form in the last couple of months and reports of the Silver Arrows being one of the favorites under new regulations in 2026.According to the rumor mill, Wolff was interested in Verstappen, and the latter could have been the replacement for George Russell at Brackley. The rumors found more traction after Mercedes did not give Russell his contract extension at his home race, the British GP.However, the Mercedes team principal recently clarified the team's stance on signing Max Verstappen, and they would move on with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli as their drivers for the upcoming seasons. Here's what he said about this:&quot;Discussions have been taking place over the last weeks and months, so they are all up to date,&quot; Wolff said.&quot;The direction of travel is definitely that we want to continue with George and Kimi. That is the absolute priority. But you can't look past someone like Max and the plans he has for the future. We did that, but I don't think there will be any big surprises,&quot; he further added. (Via Autosport)Reacting to this, Buxton dropped a GIF from his official X account. Here's the reply from the F1 expert on the Mercedes boss' reply:Max Verstappen is currently under contract with Red Bull till the end of the 2028 F1 season. However, he will only be able to come out of the contract if he triggers an exit clause, which is only possible if the Dutchman falls below P3 this season before the summer break.Currently, Verstappen is in P3 with 165 points after 12 races and two sprints, and George Russell is closely behind him with 147 points. Oscar Piastri is leading the championship with 234 points, eight points ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris (226 points).Max Verstappen delivered his verdict on Mercedes moveMax Verstappen of the Netherlands and Team Oracle Red Bull Racing - Source: GettyMax Verstappen put all the rumors of his move to Mercedes next season to rest. The Red Bull star stated that he wants to focus on working with his current team.“There is no decision at the moment,” Verstappen said. “For me, it’s not about ‘26 or whatever. I just focus on what I have ahead of me, work with the team. Of course, a lot of people make up assumptions, but that’s not me.” (via MotorsportWeek)Max Verstappen is reportedly focused on working with his new team principal, Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner following the conclusion of the British GP. Mekies is Verstappen's third boss in his 11-year-long F1 career after Franz Tost and Horner.