Will Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell attend 2024 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix with husband Christian Horner?

Red Bull boss Christian Horner's wife Geri Halliwell will not be attending the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, scheduled to take place later this weekend.

TV personality and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell appeared side-by-side with Horner ahead of the 2024 F1 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Her appearance was of special significance as it came days after leaks emerged of intimate text messages allegedly sent by Horner to a female employee.

While Horner was cleared of his earlier allegations of inappropriate behavior with the female staff, the new leaks once again cast a shadow over his continuity with the team. The leaked text messages also revealed a strained relationship between the 50-year-old and his wife.

However, the couple made headlines recently when Horner's side saw Halliwell at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Despite the smiles and camaraderie witnessed in Bahrain, GP Fans has reported that Geri Halliwell will not attend the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The report comes in the lead-up to the second race of the 2024 campaign at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia.

Geri Halliwell reportedly wants female employee accusing Christian Horner "out of picture"

According to recent reports from The Sun, Geri Halliwell has asked Christian Horner to sever ties with the female employee who accused him of misconduct.

Halliwell has allegedly laid down strict ground rules, including reducing or cutting contact with the woman in question.

The report read:

"One is that Christian cuts or reduces contact with the woman. For obvious reasons, Geri would like the female colleague — who she knew before her appointment — to be out of the picture as much as possible."

It is also reported by The Sun that the woman, whose identity is known to almost everyone within the Red Bull Racing organization, continues to work in contact with Christian Horner on a day-to-day basis.

Amid the drama, Christian Horner has stood by his claim of innocence whenever queried by the media. Ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner affirmed having the support of his wife Geri Halliwell.

He said (via Irish Independent):

"I have the support of an incredible family, an incredible wife, an incredible team and everybody within that team."