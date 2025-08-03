Will Lewis Hamilton be back after the summer break at the Dutch GP? Ferrari star gives his verdict

Lewis Hamilton has offered an update on his continuity at Ferrari following the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend. The 40-year-old detailed that he would be back with the team for the next round of the season in Zaandvoort.

Hamilton found himself in the middle of speculation regarding his immediate future following his comments after the qualifying session of the Budapest event. While reflecting on his Q2 elimination following the conclusion of the session, the British driver hinted at the possibility of him being the problem and perhaps the Scuderia Ferrari team should consider a driver change.

Unfortunately for Lewis Hamilton, his struggles would continue without any sign of reprieve as he would fail to progress from his 12th-place starting spot through the 70 laps of the Grand Prix.

However, when he spoke to the media following the conclusion of the Grand Prix, the former Mercedes driver would water down talks about his continuity with the team. He detailed that he was already looking forward to the next race.

"I look forward to coming back, I'll be back, yeah. We've definitely made some improvements on the upgrades, and it is a shame that we're not as competitive as the guys in front. But we've seen Charles [Leclerc] have a really strong run in the last two races, and the car is definitely progressing, so we have to keep trying to extract more from it," Lewis Hamilton said via RacingNews365.

The Hungarian Grand Prix event for Lewis Hamilton marked his worst finish since he switched to the Ferrari outfit at the start of the season. It also marked his worst race finish at the Hungaroring in his 18-year career so far.

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur backs Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari team principal, Frederic Vasseur, also offered support to Lewis Hamilton following his outing at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The French motorsport chief detailed that the 40-year-old was only frustrated and not demotivated, contrary to the speculation that had been heralded by the media.

Vasseur, who was instrumental in Hamilton switching to the Ferrari team ahead of the 2025 campaign, also highlighted how demanding the driver largely is, even with himself.

“I don’t need to motivate him. Honestly, he’s frustrated, but not demotivated. Yeah, he’s demanding. But I think it’s also why he’s a seven-time world champion. He’s demanding with the team, with the car, with the engineers, with the mechanics, with myself as well.”

Lewis Hamilton is currently on one of his worst runs of races since joining the Ferrari team. The former Mercedes driver, who also endured a forgettable weekend last time out at the Belgian Grand Prix, will now shift his focus to bouncing back and possibly clinching a podium when Formula 1 resumes from its mid-season break with the Dutch Grand Prix on the horizon.

