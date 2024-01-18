“Will their livery consist of a QR code?”: Red Bull sister team’s rumored new name sends F1 fans into a spiral

Red Bull's sister team, AlphaTauri, is set to undergo a major rebranding for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The team, based in Faenza, Italy, is set to move its headquarters closer to Milton Keynes, where lies Red Bull Racing's headquarters. Now, the team could reportedly be renamed 'Visa Cash App Racing Bulls,' as per Formu1a.uno.

The aforementioned source observed the website domain Racingbulls.com has been redirecting to www.visacashapprb.com/teamlaunch (h/t RacingInfinity). Hence, there is a possibility that the team could be renamed to "Visa Cash App Racing Bulls".

While the decision seems to be a part of Red Bull GmbH's broader strategy to revamp the team both on and off the track, the supposedly new registered name has not resonated with fans. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their feelings regarding the update. One user humorously commented:

"Will their livery consist of a QR code ?"

Another user resonated similar sentiments. They wrote:

"Coming to a spam folder near you!"

A third fan commented:

"It’s better they go with no name this year."

Here are some more fan reactions to Red Bull Racing's sister team AlphaTauri's reported rebranding:

McLaren boss expresses concerns over growing Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri relationship

As the relations between the two teams continue to grow, McLaren CEO Zak Brown has raised concerns to the FIA and F1 chiefs about the increased ties between the two teams.

Brown's worry extends to the co-ownership dynamics between Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri, emphasizing the need for the sport to focus on the fairness of such partnerships. He said during the team's livery launch (via Motorsports.com):

"I believe it’s a serious issue for the fairness of the sport, for the fans. That’s why it’s pretty much not allowed in any other form of major sport."

"I’d like to see us, as an industry, focus on that before it gets to a level of being where Formula 1 once was, which is very out of balance because people are playing by the rules, but a different set of rules," added Brown.

Brown stressed that the current rules were established when there was a significant gap in budgets between teams, and now that most teams operate within the cap, the playing field should be more level. He said:

“When these [team co-operation rules] were put in place, the sport was in a different place. We had a huge gap between people like ourselves, who had huge budgets, and smaller teams. Now everybody's pretty much at the cap, if not at the cap."

The American concluded:

"But it might give someone an unfair advantage, and I think that's something we need to tackle with the sport quickly."