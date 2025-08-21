Will Valtteri Bottas serve his grid penalty? FIA clarifies ex-Mercedes star's dilemma

Valtteri Bottas’ imminent return to Formula 1 has reignited conversations about his potential penalty. The 35-year-old, reportedly set to join the Cadillac F1 team, is currently facing a five-place grid penalty, which an FIA spokesperson has recently commented on.

Ad

The former Mercedes driver had picked up a penalty during the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, following a collision with Kevin Magnussen. Bottas clattered into the then-Haas driver after locking his brakes in turn six of the Yas Marina circuit. While Valtteri Bottas was expected to serve his penalty in the following race, the fact that the then Sauber driver was without a seat on the 2025 grid meant he would not serve the penalty at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Ad

Trending

However, with the FIA recently making a change to their rules about the duration that a penalty must be served within 12 months, reports had surfaced about the possibility of Bottas not needing to serve the penalty in any instance he joins the Cadillac team for 2026. However, the FIA spokeperson recently spoke to media, incuding PlanetF1, and confirmed that the Finnish driver would still have to serve his sanction.

“Currently, the penalty will stand, as there is no mechanism to retroactively amend the penalty that was applied under the regulations in force at the time. The change of regulation is intended to avoid similar anomalous situations in the future,” the FIA spokeperson said.

Ad

Valterri Bottas is reported to have agreed a contract with Cadillac team for 2026, and the former Mercedes driver is expected to have former Red Bull Racing star, Sergio Perez as his teammate.

Cadillac CEO on Valtteri Bottas reports

Earlier in July, the Cadillac F1 team CEO, Dan Towriss, commented on the reports of his team signing Valtteri Bottas. The motorsports executive detailed how the team would require experience in its debut season in the sport.

Ad

The Cadillac team chief, who spoke in an interview with Sky Sports F1, also detailed how several ‘clandestine meetings’ have continued to take place about his team’s drivers’ line-up. He said (quotes via Motorsport):

"There’s a lot of work, a lot of clandestine meetings in dark corners of the paddock, in bars and pubs across the UK, as we talk to drivers. It’s a big effort. These are important seats. There are so many great drivers. I’ve been so impressed with the young drivers, the experienced drivers. As Graeme - our team principal - has said, we really are looking at experience for our first year."

Ad

"That’s so important for a new team. But there are a lot of things to consider. We're making sure to take our time and do our diligence. But man, what an impressive lot of drivers," he added.

Valtteri Bottas, who was then heavily linked with the American outfit, subtly stirred rumors about his move to the team after sharing a video of himself and a Cadillac car on his social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More