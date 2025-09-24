Carlos Sainz amassed a sensational podium in Baku, and Williams boss James Vowles has recently come up with a heartfelt note around it. Vowles has shared his feelings via X.

The Williams F1 team had an incredibly rewarding outing at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz, firstly, stuck his FW47 in second place in qualifying behind Max Verstappen, and then, in the main 51-lap race, he was able to secure a podium with a P3 finish.

The celebrations in Baku were memorable for the Grove-based outfit, and now that a few days have passed since the victory, James Vowles has shared an in-depth note via X and added the following:

"It was absolutely incredible to see the sheer joy of so many people back at the factory upon my return from Baku. Sunday’s podium wasn’t just the work of Carlos, the engineers, mechanics, the rest of the race team and myself."

"Sunday’s podium was a delivery of the unprecedented work that goes in day in, day out by the entire 1000+ strong workforce that work for Atlassian Williams Racing. Enjoy this moment. I am confident this is just a small taste of what is to come on this journey."

Williams has been on an upward trajectory in the 2025 Formula 1 season. The campaign is 17 rounds down, and the outfit is sitting in fifth place in the Constructors' Standings with 101 points.

Carlos Sainz's P3 in Baku is the only podium the outfit has amassed so far this year.

"We've been fighting hard all year": Carlos Sainz's take following P3 finish in Baku

F1 Grand Prix Of Azerbaijan 2025 - Source: Getty

While James Vowles has come up with a heartfelt note following Carlos Sainz's podium in Baku, the latter himself was also on cloud 9 after crossing the checkered flag in P3.

Sainz ended his outing behind Max Verstappen (P1) and Mercedes driver George Russell (P2), and during the post-race interviews, he sounded extremely upbeat and added:

"Honestly, I cannot describe how happy I am or how good this feels. It tastes even better than the first-ever podium that I did. We’ve been fighting hard all year and, finally today, we just proved that when we have the speed. We’ve had it all year, and when everything comes together, we can do some amazing things together.." Via: F1.

"We nailed the race – not one mistake, and we managed to beat a lot of cars that, yesterday, I wasn’t expecting to beat."

Carlos Sainz's podium has solidified Williams' P5 position in the standings, but if the team wants to keep hold of it, they will have to come up with their A-game in all the remaining races. Red Bulls' junior team Racing Bulls is in sixth with 72 points, and just like Williams, they have also been performing well in the midfield.

Only seven events are remaining on the 2025 race calendar.

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More