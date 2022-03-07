"Very hard for Claire to step back" - Williams boss on team's former owners

Williams' current team principal Jost Capito claims former deputy team principal Claire Williams had a tough time stepping away from the sport at the end of 2020. Capito claims the former team senior needed some time away from F1 after her departure.

Williams Supporters #WeAreWilliams @WilliamsSupport Nice words from Jost Captio re Claire Williams: "I'm in contact with Claire, and I agreed with her that if she wants to know something, if she wants to be in touch, I'm always reachable .. But she knows she can contact me and visit me whenever she wants." @WilliamsRacing Nice words from Jost Captio re Claire Williams: "I'm in contact with Claire, and I agreed with her that if she wants to know something, if she wants to be in touch, I'm always reachable .. But she knows she can contact me and visit me whenever she wants." @WilliamsRacing

The team went through a difficult patch with a string of bad performances which led to it losing its financial power. The legendary team was then acquired by investment firm Dorilton Capital in August 2020, which saw both founder Sir Frank Williams and daughter Claire leaving the sport.

Capito claims he is still in touch with Claire, despite her departure from the sport. He said:

“I think it was very hard for Claire to step back even though she knows it’s the right decision. I’m in contact with Claire, and I agreed with her that if she wants to know something, if she wants to be in touch, I’m always reachable, but I think she needs some distance. We are on very good terms, and [I want to] give her the freedom she needs to have. Now, especially with Frank passing away, it’s even harder for her, and she needs some time for the family, but she knows she can contact me and visit me whenever she wants.”

Former Red Bull star Alex Albon to drive for Williams in 2022

Former Red Bull driver Alex Albon has replaced George Russell in the British team. The 25-year-old driver was dropped from the main Red Bull team in 2021 as he lacked pace when compared to current world champion Max Verstappen. He subsequently spent the season working as a reserve driver for the team.

Alex Albon @alex_albon Great first day with the boys and girls in blue! Look after her Nicky, it’s my turn nextGreat first day with the boys and girls in blue! Look after her Nicky, it’s my turn next 😆 Great first day with the boys and girls in blue! 👊 https://t.co/3VMObCSQUF

The driver gave his thoughts on the transition from Red Bull to Williams, claiming it was smooth enough thanks to team members. He said:

“It’s not different, not very different at all. All F1 teams operate in a very similar way, it’s more like going to a new workplace or a new school: new faces to learn and new names to remember. But it’s great, the atmosphere is great. Obviously, they’ve come back from a good year last year; that momentum is in the team and obviously with the new investment, with Jost [Capito] as well, it’s a great team to be a part of.”

The team placed fifth on the time charts in the pre-season tests in Barcelona, giving fans and critics hope for the upcoming season.

Edited by Anurag C