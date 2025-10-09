Williams driver Carlos Sainz heaps big praise on compatriot by calling him ‘Ayrton Senna of Moto GP’

Carlos Sainz was in full appraisal mode for Marc Marquez, his compatriot in the world of motor racing. The Williams driver, praising the MotoGP star, compared him with the great Ayrton Senna, and called him number one.

Ad

Marc Marquez is one of the most successful MotoGP riders currently, with X titles to his name, the Spanish star has been on top of his game for years now. Even in 2025, he showed a glimpse of what he is capable of.

Marquez is currently leading the 2025 MotoGP Championship, thanks to his back-to-back wins at the Spanish GP to the Hungarian GP, where he claimed seven straight wins. Besides those seven wins, he picked up four more wins and is currently in P1 with 545 points.

Ad

Trending

As both Sainz and Marquez, who hail from Spain sat together wearing the Spanish national soccer team's jersey, here's how the former heaped praise for the latter:

"Marc Márquez is the Ayrton Senna of MotoGP. He is the number one. The day Márquez retires and the years pass, everyone will remember him as the most charismatic, something similar to what Senna is in." (Via SoyMotor)

Ad

Marc Marquez, widely considered the Greatest Motorcycle racer of all time, has seven MotoGP titles (which he shares with Valentino Rossi), 73 wins, 74 poles, and 126 podiums to his name. He is currently racing in his 13th MotoGP Championship for Ducati Lenovo Team.

Carlos Sainz calls for improvement following underwhelming Singapore GP

Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts after an underwhelming outing at the Singapore GP last weekend. Reflecting on their average qualifyings, and unfortunate disqualifications, here's what the Williams man said after the race:

Ad

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving the (55) Williams FW47 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit - Source: Getty Images

"I think in a clean, normal weekend, P7, P8 was on the cards. We finished P10 so was not a big drama and our rivals didn't get a lot of points so we managed to salvage the weekend a bit."

Ad

"At the same time, we need to keep getting better. Today, we executed a perfect race, I think we were the only car of the field to move forward with a midfield car, to go through 18th to 10th, when you see how little position variation there's been today I think it's definitely a good day."

Currently, Williams are the strongest midfield team with 102 points to their name (P5). They have a 30-point lead over Racing Bulls. Carlos Sainz is in P12 in the Drivers' Championship with 32 points, while his teammate, Alex Albon is in P8 with 70 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More