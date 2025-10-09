Williams driver Carlos Sainz heaps big praise on compatriot by calling him ‘Ayrton Senna of Moto GP’

Carlos Sainz was in full appraisal mode for Marc Marquez, his compatriot in the world of motor racing. The Williams driver, praising the MotoGP star, compared him with the great Ayrton Senna, and called him number one.
Marc Marquez is one of the most successful MotoGP riders currently, with X titles to his name, the Spanish star has been on top of his game for years now. Even in 2025, he showed a glimpse of what he is capable of.
Marquez is currently leading the 2025 MotoGP Championship, thanks to his back-to-back wins at the Spanish GP to the Hungarian GP, where he claimed seven straight wins. Besides those seven wins, he picked up four more wins and is currently in P1 with 545 points.
As both Sainz and Marquez, who hail from Spain sat together wearing the Spanish national soccer team's jersey, here's how the former heaped praise for the latter:
"Marc Márquez is the Ayrton Senna of MotoGP. He is the number one. The day Márquez retires and the years pass, everyone will remember him as the most charismatic, something similar to what Senna is in." (Via SoyMotor)
Marc Marquez, widely considered the Greatest Motorcycle racer of all time, has seven MotoGP titles (which he shares with Valentino Rossi), 73 wins, 74 poles, and 126 podiums to his name. He is currently racing in his 13th MotoGP Championship for Ducati Lenovo Team.
Carlos Sainz calls for improvement following underwhelming Singapore GP
Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts after an underwhelming outing at the Singapore GP last weekend. Reflecting on their average qualifyings, and unfortunate disqualifications, here's what the Williams man said after the race:
"I think in a clean, normal weekend, P7, P8 was on the cards. We finished P10 so was not a big drama and our rivals didn't get a lot of points so we managed to salvage the weekend a bit."
"At the same time, we need to keep getting better. Today, we executed a perfect race, I think we were the only car of the field to move forward with a midfield car, to go through 18th to 10th, when you see how little position variation there's been today I think it's definitely a good day."
Currently, Williams are the strongest midfield team with 102 points to their name (P5). They have a 30-point lead over Racing Bulls. Carlos Sainz is in P12 in the Drivers' Championship with 32 points, while his teammate, Alex Albon is in P8 with 70 points.