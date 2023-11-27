Williams F1 boss casts dark shadow on Logan Sargeant’s F1 future - "We are not in a position to confirm his seat at this point in time”

Williams F1 boss James Vowles has added to the uncertainty surrounding rookie Logan Sargeant's future with the team, following the Abu Dhabi GP.

Coming off a strong Formula 2 season, Sargeant was signed by Williams as a replacement for Nicholas Latifi for the 2023 season. However, the American driver struggled to make an impact in his debut season.

Sargeant barely scraped a point in the United States GP in Austin. While he had a spectacular qualifying performance in Las Vegas, the 22-year-old only finished 16th.

With seven DNF finishes and a solitary point, Sargeant was the worst-performing full-season driver in 2023. He finished 21st in the standings, ahead of Nyck de Vries.

Following the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Vowles told F1TV about Logan Sargeant's future with the British outfit:

"I'm afraid you're getting ahead of yourself. But whatever happens, Logan has been in our academy for many, many years. He will always remain a part of our academy. He's still an excellently quick driver."

He added:

"But I think also, if we step away from that and look at the last five races and how he's been improving, I think you can see signs that he's doing what we need to earn the seat.

"But we're not in a position to confirm that at this point in time. The main thing I want him to be aware of, is I'm proud of the steps he's made."

Who could replace Logan Sargeant at Williams F1?

Frederik Vesti could be one of the replacements.

Amidst reports of Logan Sargeant's uncertain future in the team, former Williams F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has opened up on the American's potential replacements.

According to Schumacher, Mercedes junior driver Frederik Vesti's compelling performances have impressed Williams, who are eyeing a move for the 21-year-old Formula 2 driver for Prema Racing.

Vesti was most recently under the public eye when he stepped foot inside the Yas Marina circuit. The Dane took the reins of Mercedes' W15 from Lewis Hamilton during the FP1 session, for the second time this season. This was for the team to fulfill the mandatory obligation to field a rookie driver in two races during the year.

Vesti finished the session only 0.073 seconds behind Logan Sargeant, adding to the intrigue surrounding the American's F1 future.

Although nothing seems to be set in stone at the moment, an official confirmation for Williams F1's drivers' lineup for the 2024 season can be expected shortly.