Williams relying on inventive solution for F1 problem Carlos Sainz pointed out

Williams has decided to rely on an inventive solution for managing the balance issue that was pointed out by Carlos Sainz. James Vowles admitted to the issue that the team is facing with its FW47 car. Vowles has accepted that they will not be able to fix the issue and rely on "a series of sticking plasters" for the current Formula 1 season.

Sainz hinted at the issue in Saudi Arabia, but did not disclose the details pending a conversation with Vowles.

We have some characteristics in the car that are still not at the right levels. I don't think we have the balance that we should have for the drivers, and we're a little bit cornered on some of the tools that we're using at the moment."Vowles told the media in Jeddah, quoted by RacingNews365

The team has had a great start to the year, scoring 25 points in the first five races of the year, already surpassing last year's total points. Carlos Sainz has struggled to find his best performance for the team yet, as he has only scored five points till now.

"The great thing about Carlos is that both he and Alex are aligned on their thought process, so we have good direction. You get a problem when both drivers are, or even one is, using it as a tool to distract. We're not. Both are very clear on where the problems are." Vowles told the media

Vowles emphasized that both drivers are working together and giving clear direction and feedback to the team moving forward.

Carlos Sainz highlights the difficulties he faced in switching to Williams from Ferrari

Carlos Sainz has had to acclimatise to the Williams car after his switch from Ferrari. The driver was forced to find a new team after Ferrari decided to sign Lewis Hamilton as their second driver.

Carlos Sainz at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

It has been a tough start for the Spaniard, but there have been signs of him finding his groove at his new team with back-to-back points finishes at Saudi Arabia and China. Sainz has been open about taking time to adjust to the new car and the new team environment around him. The driver is racing with a Mercedes power unit for the first time and revealed it has the biggest hurdle to overcome.

"The Mercedes PU is probably the biggest change in changing teams that I’ve had to adapt to, One is aerodynamics and suspension, you go through, everything feels different. But when they change the engine, that’s when you really feel some big differences. I do feel very big differences compared to Ferrari.” Carlos Sainz revealed while talking to the Media

Carlos Sainz is on a mission with Williams, under James Vowles, to return to the podiums and fight at the top like he used to at Ferrari. There have been signs of that with him qualifying ahead of Lewis Hamilton twice.

