Williams, one of the oldest teams on the grid, recently announced that it will be bringing a new special livery to the 2023 F1 British GP. The team will also showcase a special emblem at the Hungarian GP. This is to celebrate its 800th Grand Prix race.

Speaking about the special livery and the 800th Grand Prix milestone, current team principal, James Vowles, said:

“Reaching the milestone of our 800th Grand Prix is a remarkable achievement for Williams Racing.”

Several new fans might be quite surprised to learn that Williams, a team currently struggling to even score a few points, is the second-most successful team in the sport. They are only behind Ferrari.

Vowles further mentioned how the team had won seven driver championships and nine constructor championships in its glory days. He added:

“We are incredibly proud of our history and the legacy built over the years. Over our 46-year history, the team has achieved incredible results. With nine constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ titles to our name we are the second most successful Formula 1 team of all time, only behind Ferrari.

“We invite all our fans to join us in this celebration as we pay tribute to our iconic past and look towards a bright future.”

As of now, there is no reveal of what the livery or the emblem would look like. Both are expected to be announced a few days before the team's home race at Silverstone next month.

James Vowles on Williams' performance gains despite outdated departments

James Vowles stated that there are certain departments within Williams that have been outdated for around 20 years by now. This was mainly because time and money were not invested in those departments due to the budget cap.

As quoted by formu1a.uno, he said:

“Williams is about 20 years behind schedule in some areas. And I'm not surprised, because in all these years there has been a lack of investments to be able to update the structures, which are thus left out of date.”

However, Vowles later explained how his team has made some great progress since last year. He concluded:

“I know that many see Aston Martin and the progress made, but we are no less. We've made a major leap forward from last year to this part, it's just not always seen or said, but I get it. But here in Canada we have also earned our space on TV.”

leo🐋 P7!!! @albonscar James Vowles is confident his request for a cost cap breach to re-build the 15-20 years old Williams facilities and equipment will be approved by July. Teams support this and JV is hoping for more people to invest in the team by being honest with their financial issues. James Vowles is confident his request for a cost cap breach to re-build the 15-20 years old Williams facilities and equipment will be approved by July. Teams support this and JV is hoping for more people to invest in the team by being honest with their financial issues. 🚨 James Vowles is confident his request for a cost cap breach to re-build the 15-20 years old Williams facilities and equipment will be approved by July. Teams support this and JV is hoping for more people to invest in the team by being honest with their financial issues. https://t.co/yMzVY8WV3D

The British F1 team is currently second last in the 2023 constructors' championship with only seven points to its name.

