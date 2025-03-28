Williams shares heartwarming 3-word post of Lewis Hamilton meeting coming over to meet Alex Albon

At the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, a heartwarming moment was captured between Lewis Hamilton and Alex Albon. Williams Racing shared those images through a social media post and highlighted the mutual respect between the two drivers.

The Shanghai International Circuit hosted the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix last week, with Oscar Piastri emerging as the winner. While Lando Norris came home P2, George Russell followed him at P3. Albon, meanwhile, had a successful race, finishing P7 and grabbing six points for his team. His teammate, Carlos Sainz, however, scored a single point as he finished P10.

Meanwhile, amid the on-track rivalry, a heartwarming camaraderie was seen between Albon and Hamilton. The latter apparently went up to Albon to greet him before the race went on floors on March 23. Not only that, the Ferrari driver also met Williams team principal James Vowles.

Williams Racing shared the pictures of the special meetup on Instagram and said:

"Nothing but respect 🤝"

Lewis Hamilton is familiar with Vowles, as the duo previously worked together at Mercedes. This year, though, the British driver is racing for Ferrari. However, their union hasn't fared positive results. In Australia, Hamilton finished P10 after incessant struggles on the wet track.

Moreover, in China, though his performance improved, finishing P6, he was disqualified after the race. His car was deemed illegal for excessive plank wear.

Alex Albon, on the other hand, has had a terrific start to the new F1 season. He aced the wet conditions in Australia to clinch P5, whereas his teammate, Sainz, faced a DNF. So far, Albon has outperformed Sainz, a four-time race winner.

With the championship battle heating up, F1 teams will next head to Suzuka for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix scheduled for April 6.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc face disappointment in China

Charles Leclerc [L] Lewis Hamilton [R] - Source: Getty

Ferrari was hit with a major blow after the 2025 China Grand Prix as they had to face double disqualifications. Both cars were deemed illegal by the FIA as they failed the post-race check.

For Charles Leclerc, his car failed the minimum weight requirement test by a difference of 1 kg. On the other hand, Hamilton's car had excessive wear on the rear plank. It was measured below the 9 mm minimum requirement, and hence, the Brit also had to face a DSQ.

Leclerc and Hamilton had finished P5 and P6, respectively, at the end of the race. However, the double disqualification stripped Ferrari of all the points as they saw a massive drop in the constructors championship standings.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton's tumultuous start to his Ferrari career extended in China. After a P10 finish in Australia, he went home without points in Shanghai. Up next is the Japanese Grand Prix, where the seven-time world champion will hope for a better outing.

