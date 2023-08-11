Williams star Alex Albon’s girlfriend Lily Muni He becomes first-ever LPGA golfer to partner with Uneekor

Alex Albon's partner Lily Muni He has reportedly partnered with Uneekor, a company that makes some of the most detailed and accurate golf simulators.

According to The Golf Wire, the young golfer stated that she was delighted to join hands with Uneekor. Lily added that she will set up their simulator at her home, which will help her practice and gather more data while practicing.

“Throughout my years of training, I’ve learned how critical understanding data is to improving aspects of my golf game. In my search for finding the right technology to take me to the next level, I found Uneekor to be the most accurate launch monitor in the industry. I’m thrilled to partner with Uneekor and excited to take full advantage of the SimKit, Uneekor’s full simulator set up in my home,” she said.

Tweet about Lily Muni He's partnership with Uneekor (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although many must have seen Lily with Williams driver Alex Albon in the paddock during various race weekends, not everyone might know that she herself has been a professional athlete for several years.

Lily is a professional golfer who has been playing the sport since she was five and turned professional in 2017. She currently competes on the US-based LPGA Tour.

Alex Albon reminisces about his time away from F1 while talking about Daniel Ricciardo's sabbatical

Alex Albon supported Daniel Ricciardo's decision to take some time away from F1 to regain his mojo and return to the grid with a smile.

Speaking to RacingNews365, the Albon reminisced about his own sabbatical after his Red Bull stint and how important it is to take a breather to mull over one's future.

"I had a year out, he's had a bit a little bit less, but I really do think that year out helped me. When you're in the circus and things aren't going well and you're just going race to race, you're not really able to reflect and understand what's going on, you're in the washing machine a little bit. It's important to be able to reflect and to improve, but it's also just good where you get time away and you can fully reset mentally," he said.

Daniel Ricciardo had a poor stint at McLaren and had to leave the sport. After working as a reserve driver at Red Bull for six months, he returned to the grid with AlphaTauri, replacing a struggling Nyck de Vries.

Alex Albon had a similar timeline where he struggled at Red Bull, left F1 for a year, and returned to the sport with Williams.