"Wish him farewell and hope that he loses in a Ferrari" - Martin Brundle on Lewis Hamilton's last season at Mercedes

F1 commentator Martin Brundle gave his views on how Lewis Hamilton would perform in the last season with Mercedes and how the team would bid him farewell.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Brundle suggested that given the strong relationship between Lewis Hamilton, his team members, and team boss Toto Wolff, Hamilton's final season with Mercedes could resemble a farewell tour.

In addition, Brundle made a light joke, saying that he hopes Hamilton loses after he starts his stint with Ferrari.

"I think they are all very smart people. As you said, they've had such a wonderful relationship together: Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz, Toto, and the team, I think they'll see it as a farewell tour. That's how I think they should and will treat it. Wish him farewell and hope that he loses in a Ferrari," Brundle said.

Martin Brundle strongly believes that Lewis Hamilton will perform at his very best for Mercedes in 2024. He said that the Brit would be in the zone while driving the W15.

"I have no doubt he will give it absolutely everything he's got until the last lap of the last race in Abu Dhabi for Mercedes-Benz. He will be wearing those overalls, holding that steering wheel, representing 1 and a half thousand people."

Lewis Hamilton would be separating from Mercedes after 12 long years. He won six of his seven world titles with them while helping them clinch eight Constructors' titles as well.

Lewis Hamilton's emotional message to Mercedes after Ferrari move announcement

Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram on February 3, 2024, to express his feelings about leaving Mercedes and joining Ferrari in 2025.

He wrote a heart-melting message to the Brackley-based team, claiming how leaving them was one of the hardest decisions of his life. A piece of his entire statement read:

"I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It's a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge."

Hamilton's move to Ferrari was officially announced on February 1, 2024. He expressed his excitement to start a new chapter in his career, which is likely to be his last before he hangs up his boots.