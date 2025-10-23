With $1.7 billion backing, Christian Horner's prospects of an F1 return take a massive leap: Reports

Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull from the role of Team Principal soon after the 2025 British GP. However, the Briton still had a multi-year contract with the Milton Keynes-based team, which later negotiated and settled with around a $100M payout. Ever since, reports have suggested that the former Red Bull boss is keen to make a return to F1, with the latest reports revealing that the $1.7 billion backing is increasing the Briton's chances of a comeback.

Christian Horner has been linked to multiple F1 teams since making the Red Bull exit. Horner led Red Bull for two decades and won eight world titles (four with Sebastian Vettel and four with Max Verstappen). As a result, any team would like to have a leader of Horner's caliber.

As per the earlier reports, Christian Horner didn't only want to join the team in the leadership role, but also wanted to acquire a stake in the team. It was suggested that the Briton had been in contact with Alpine and Haas over potentially buying a stake and joining the team.

Horner's $100M payout from Red Bull would've also helped him buy a stake in the team. The former Red Bull Boss had recently been linked to a rumored move to Ferrari.

However, as per the latest report shared by the Times, Christian Horner has approached multiple investors since exiting Red Bull, with the reports revealing that the Briton now has enough capital to buy 100% of a Formula 1 team. It was also suggested that the capital wasn't enough to buy any of the Top 4 teams, i.e., Red Bull Racing, McLaren, Ferrari, or Mercedes, but enough to buy the other teams.

With the reports suggesting that even the smallest team has a valuation of around $1.74 billion, that is the least amount of backing that Horner has been able to raise as capital from the investors.

Fred Vasseur's response to John Elkann’s statement amid the Christian Horner rumors

Ferrari has not won a title since the 2008 F1 season. Rumors around Fred Vasseur’s Ferrari future started circling the paddock around the Canadian GP, which the Frenchman rubbished. Recently, Christian Horner has been linked to a move to the Maranello-based squad.

Ferrari Chairman John Elkann came out ahead of the US GP and gave a reaffirming statement about his trust in Fred Vasseur and Co amid the Horner rumors. The Ferrari Team Principal reacted to the statement as he said,

“I think for everybody, it is good to have this kind of message, but as we are in permanent contact, we already had the message. It was more for third parties and external targets, so you stop the discussion and focus on the next [topic] and not have to reply to all the questions.”

Christian Horner cannot join an F1 team before April of 2026, given the gardening leave since he left Red Bull.

