With Adrian Newey safe, Ferrari continues to target other key Red Bull personnel: Reports

Recent reports suggest that Ferrari was trying to poach other Red Bull senior members apart from Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey and Technical Director Pierre Wache.

According to a recent report from Gazzetta Motori, the Italian giants want Red Bull's track aerodynamic manager David Morgan, head of performance Ben Waterhouse, and aerodynamic department head Alessandro Germani. While these three engineers might not be in F1's limelight, they were an integral part of the Austrian-British team and helped them dominate the sport.

After Red Bull's recent investigation controversy regarding Christian Horner in 2024, the team experienced a lot of internal turmoil. This resulted in all kinds of rumors about various senior figures leaving the team. It even reignited rumors about Adrian Newey leaving the team as well.

On the other hand, Ferrari underwent a slight restructuring after Frederic Vasseur became team principal in 2022. Many senior personnel were moved around to strengthen the team from within. Hence, the Maranello-based team is looking to hire new engineers from other top teams like Red Bull and even Mercedes.

As of now, however, there has been no official announcement regarding any personnel transfers between the two teams.

Lewis Hamilton gives his views on Adrian Newey potentially leaving Red Bull to join Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton recently addressed rumors about Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull and joining Ferrari amid Christian Horner's investigation chaos. Speaking to the media, he initially stated how his shocking move to Ferrari proved that anything is possible when it comes to transfers.

“I think my move has shown that anything’s possible and it’s going to be a really interesting next six months or so...In terms of Adrian, having worked within the team [Red Bull], I know obviously Adrian gets all the praise for everybody’s work," Hamilton said (via PlanetF1).

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton later praised Adrian Newey for his work at the Austrian-British team. However, the Mercedes driver also acknowledged other Red Bull engineers for creating a dominant car.

"I know he’s a huge part of it, of course, but I know there are so many engineers in the background who are a huge part of developing the team and the car that they have and it’s not down to one person. So it’s not my decision."

Adrian Newey has been with Red Bull since 2006, one year after the team's debut season. The cars Newey made for the team have won six constructors' and seven drivers' world championships.