“Without Helmut, I wouldn't be in the position that I am today” - Christian Horner denies rift with Red Bull taskmaster

Christian Horner recently spoke about Helmut Marko amid several rumors regarding tension between the two seniors at Red Bull Racing. While many are speculating that Marko is not on good terms with Horner and will soon be removed from his role in the team, the latter debunked all of that.

In an exclusive conversation with Mirror Sport, the Red Bull team principal explained how Helmut Marko has not only given opportunities to young drivers, but the Austrian has also given Horner a chance to lead the team. Horner further clarified that he and Marko have an honest and open relationship, which is quite strong.

He said:

"Without Helmut, I wouldn't be in the position that I am today. Like with the young drivers that he has given an opportunity, he also gave me that opportunity. We've always enjoyed a very strong and open relationship. Of course, there are things that we disagree on now and again, but I think that's healthy."

Furthermore, Horner explained how the passing of Red Bull's co-founder and part-owner, Dietrich Mateschitz, was quite tough on Helmut Marko since the two were good friends. When it comes to Marko working for the company and the team, Horner clarified that he and the rest of the team will be delighted to see him work for as long as possible.

He said:

"We speak very regularly about all aspects. For Helmut, it's slightly different to how it used to be since the passing of his friend and colleague Dietrich, but he still has a very valuable role that he plays within the team and there is absolutely no intent or desire from me, or anyone within the team, to see that change.

"For as long as he wants to continue – he's still a very spritely 80-year-old – I don't see any change in the way that we work."

Helmut Marko responds to rumors about his position in Red Bull being in danger

Helmut Marko himself recently gave his views on various rumors surrounding his departure from Red Bull Racing as an advisor. He clearly mentioned that, despite his contract ending in 2023, it is he who will decide whether he should step down from his post or not.

He also mentioned that Christian Horner cannot decide the fate of his career. Speaking to OE24, Marko said:

“I have a contract until the end of next year. When and how I stop, when it’s over, I decide and not, for example, Mr. Horner. Due to the new constellation (after the death of Mateschitz, ed), everything is different. People are trying to redefine their powers."

Helmut Marko is basically not a part of Red Bull Racing; he comes under the wider Red Bull group, which means he essentially operates above Horner.