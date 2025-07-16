“Words of wisdom”: Fans react as Lewis Hamilton comments on F1 movie’s potential sequel

The Formula 1 scene has been left buzzing following comments from Lewis Hamilton when quizzed about a possible sequel to the F1 movie. The seven-time world champion played an integral role in the Apple Studios production, which has been widely praised within the motorsport community.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver, who served as co-producer on the movie, shared his thoughts during a recent media interaction. Hamilton was also asked about the possibility of a sequel—a prospect he subtly downplayed in his response.

Speaking to the media, as seen in a post shared by Sky Sports F1 on X, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I think the worst thing we could do now is rush into a sequel. Most sequels are way worse. I think if we do a sequel, I would say let’s really, really take our time in getting it even better.”

The words of the former Mercedes driver have since sparked a wave of reactions among fans, many of whom supported Hamilton’s cautious approach. Several fans also took to X to share their thoughts:

One fan wrote in approval:

“Words of wisdom.”

Another added:

“I agree with @LewisHamilton.”

A third fan commented:

“He can be proud of this production.”

“He’s definitely not wrong though,”another fan remarked.

A fifth fan, also in agreement, wrote:

“I think it should be left alone.”

The F1 movie, which continues to perform well in cinemas globally, has garnered attention for its authentic portrayal of Formula 1. The film features several Hollywood stars, including Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, who both play drivers for the fictional APX GP team. It also includes appearances by current Formula 1 drivers and team bosses, all contributing to make the movie as true a representation of the sport as possible.

Brad Pitt hails Lewis Hamilton’s impact in F1 movie production

Earlier, Brad Pitt praised the inputs of Lewis Hamilton towards the production of the Formula 1 movie. The 60-year-old detailed that the Ferrari driver was “immensely helpful”—particularly in ensuring the authenticity of the production.

Sharing his thoughts with motorsports journalist Will Buxton, as shared by Formula 1 on X, Pitt stated [1:45 onwards]:

"Sir Lewis Hamilton is our producer, and his knowledge has been so immensely helpful. He's been keeping us straight, going, 'No, no, no, that doesn't fly. It needs to go this way.'

"And his knowledge, it's so incredible. Like, right down to the sound, he can actually pick out and go, 'No, no, that's Turn 12, that's not Turn 16. You need more reverb on the straight here—you hear this massive reverb into one,' like he's that specific. It's incredible."

The Formula 1 movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Lewis Hamilton, features Brad Pitt as a veteran driver coaxed out of retirement to race for the APX GP team, who are in dire need of a race victory to continue participating in F1. The movie was also shot during an actual Formula 1 Grand Prix, with the cutting-edge IMAX camera system used to deliver raw racing intensity.

