World's richest man Elon Musk shares Max Verstappen's post on his social media platform X

Max Verstappen has surprised everyone with his pole at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, including the world's richest man, Elon Musk. As Verstappen claimed the pole and posted his achievement on his official social media account X, Musk retweeted it to show his appreciation.

Verstappen pulled off a brilliant final flying lap to set himself on the front. He extracted everything out of the RB21 and clocked 1:27.294 on the timesheet. As he secured the second pole of the season, he denied Oscar Piastri, who was behind by one-hundredth of a second (+0.010).

Following his pole, Verstappen took to his official X account to share the achievement and wrote,

"Let’s go!! Simply lovely that, well done everyone @redbullracing ☝️ bring on the race."

After he came across the post, Musk, who has a net worth of $363 billion, retweeted it. Here's the screenshot of the post:

Credit: Elon Musk on X.

This is Verstappen's second pole after Japan where he went on to convert it into a victory. Fast forward to Jeddah, Verstappen is on the pole again and has the same advantage as the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which is a street track.

George Russell of Mercedes qualified in P3, ahead of Charles Leclerc in P4. Kimi Antonelli starts from P5 alongside Carlos Sainz in P6. Yuki Tsunoda, Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, and Lando Norris wrapped up the Top 10 starting position.

In addition to the pole, Norris' crash in Q3 of the qualifying also added an extra advantage for the Dutchman, as the McLaren driver is one of the title contenders this season.

Max Verstappen let his feelings known after impressive pole position

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing during third practice ahead of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen shared his thoughts after he denied Oscar Piastri, and claimed the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP. Here's what he said in the post-race interview:

"[I'm] very happy," said Verstappen. "I definitely didn’t expect to be on pole here, especially after FP3 looking at how the whole weekend was. The car came alive in the night, we made some final changes and it was a lot more enjoyable to drive, the grip was coming to me and around here a Qualifying lap is extremely difficult because of all the walls, you need to try and nail it."

"It’s really satisfying to be first here in Qualifying which is of course the best position for tomorrow, even though I think tomorrow in the race it will be tough to keep them behind but we’re going to give it a good go," he further added.

Max Verstappen is currently in P3 of the Driver's Standings with 69 points. He is trailing Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris by five and eight points, respectively.

