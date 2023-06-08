“Wow he’s done 3 whole laps without crashing”: Fans react to Mick Schumacher driving the Mercedes W14 in Barcelona

Mick Schumacher was a part of the mid-season test that teams have been performing in Spain post the Spanish Grand Prix. This was the first time that he had the chance to drive the Mercedes W14 after being appointed as their reserve driver at the start of the season.

The last time Schumacher was seen in a Formula 1 car was at the Abu Dhabi GP in 2022 when he still drove for Haas.

It was quite a mesmerising sight to see Mick Schumacher around the track, collecting data for the team. He has been working very hard with them. He recently mentioned that he worked on the simulator until 2 AM to support the team during the race.

After the Mercedes admin posted Schumacher's video of going through the pit straight on the track, fans were quite amazed to see him performing. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

"Wow he's done 3 whole laps without crashing"

"Let’s goooooo Mick!!!!🤩🤩🤍 push it!!!!"

"If he drove like he did at Haas this car will be in the wall momentarily."

"Like father like son ✨ seeing him in w14 made my day 💖

Mick Schumacher shares his experience driving the Mercedes W14

As mentioned, this is the first time that Mick Schumacher had the chance to drive the W14. The car is arguably much better than what he drove in Formula 1 earlier in his career, and the experience he shared of driving it was amazing, in his words:

"It was also good to have that first experience of the tyres without any blankets. Obviously having not driven in a while, I felt it physically, but it was good to be back in the driving seat."

"This experience will definitely benefit me in my role. I have a better understanding of what to look out for and what to work on."

This seat with Mercedes could help Mick Schumacher to secure his career in the sport for the future. After his contract termination with Haas, there were not enough opportunities for him to step into, and falling out of the grid could have marked an end to his F1 chances.

With the Brackley-based outfit, there is quite a chance that a better team could pick him as their driver later in the sport.

