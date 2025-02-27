"Yeah, it's a terrible relationship": Max Verstappen and $30M McLaren superstar Lando Norris quip about their friendship in Bahrain

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris made a lighthearted exchange about the state of their friendship while speaking to the media during the ongoing Bahrain preseason testing.

Ad

Both Verstappen and Norris had seen their relationship come under the spotlight following the incident that played out at the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix.

The pair, while battling for the F1 Drivers’ Championship, had clattered into each other during the race at the Red Bull Ring before also experiencing a few close shaves during the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Mexico City Grands Prix in the final stretch of the season.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

These events from the previous season have since made one of the major talking points heading into the 2025 season revolve around how the drivers would relate— especially considering they share a mutual friendship off the grid.

During their interaction with the media on the second day of Bahrain pre-season testing, Verstappen and Norris were asked about the state of their friendship off the grid and how they plan to approach racing each other throughout the season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Verstappen quickly offered a sarcastic response. As reported by ESPN, he stated:

"Yeah, it's a terrible relationship," he said. "We don't get on anymore. It's taken its toll. Yeah. Big drama."

The McLaren driver Norris, who is reportedly worth an estimated $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, wasted little time in joining the sarcasm, detailing:

"We had a fight the other day in a local pub."

Ad

Verstappen continued with the joke replying:

"We had to get escorted [out]. I always say, you should see the other guy... but he still looks good, so, whatever!"

Norris would subsequently provide a serious answer to the question asked.

"I think we both look forward to more of last year—more battles. I don't think it's just going to be us," the McLaren driver stated.

Ad

"I think there are going to be others involved, which will make it more exciting for everyone. But yeah, I know they're going to be tough battles, and I'm sure some of them are not always going to end the way I want or, hopefully, the way Max wants, but we're racing drivers.

"We get along. We've always said those kinds of things. I know everyone tries to make their own points and say what's correct and what's not correct, but we respect each other a lot, and we look forward to more racing on track."

Ad

Verstappen was then asked if he had anything more to add, replying:

"No, that's beautifully said."

The two drivers are expected to challenge for the drivers’ title again in 2025, as was the case last season. Norris has continued to be vocal about the 2025 campaign being his year to finally clinch his maiden drivers’ crown.

How the upcoming F1 season unfolds remains to be seen, but it promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Ad

Max Verstappen speaks on the RB21 car

Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen has shared his thoughts on the new Red Bull RB21 challenger, describing the 2025 car as more predictable compared to last season's model.

Ad

The four-time world champion also stated that he wasn’t going to reveal too many details to the press, as it is still early in the new season. Speaking to F1 TV, the 27-year-old said:

"It [the predictability of the RB21] improved everywhere compared to last year. I don't want to go too much into detail, that's not necessary... We keep that for ourselves."

Ad

"Let's see. I've done half a day, there's a lot to analyze. But it's positive, yeah."

Red Bull Racing largely had to rely on Verstappen's brilliance to secure third place in the constructors’ standings last year. The Milton Keynes outfit is now aiming to return to its dominant best in the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback