"Yellow tractor finally gets some results" - Lando Norris' giant-killing qualifying surprises fans

Lando Norris had a brilliant qualifying session for the 2023 F1 Austrian GP main race on Friday. The Briton was running the new, upgraded car, which McLaren assembled after bringing several new parts to Austria. The difference in pace was evident, as Norris was able to enter Q3 and finish P4 at the end of the entire session.

After the session, Lando Norris was quite pleased with the performance. He came on the team radio and thanked everyone in the team for bringing the upgrades and assembling them on the car.

"Ahh...good job. Nice result, well done everyone. Good to see the progress from the car. Thanks for the hard work getting this stuff here, so...well done," he said.

He will start Sunday from the second row



#AustrianGP #F1

Since McLaren has been struggling quite a lot during the first half of the season, many were surprised to see Norris not only entering the third qualifying session but competing with lap times set by the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin.

Many discussed how McLaren and Lando Norris were back, while others humorously mentioned how Oscar Piastri missed the 'merchant' that was giving upgrades. Of course, the rookie driver in the McLaren will also get upgrades to his car.

"Yellow tractor finally gets some results," one fan tweeted.

only driver that could go toe to toe mayne bar charles in equal machinery

today i said lando is a better driver than Russell and people gave me shite for it , the he showed it in quali

"Damn those mclaren upgrades are amazing. Faster than Aston and merc on pure pace today."

Damn those mclaren upgrades are amazing. Faster than Aston and merc on pure pace today.

Norris will start the race on the second row, while his teammate, Oscar Piastri, will start on the 13th.

F1 pundit feels Lando Norris' patience might be running thin

F1 pundit Nate Saunders reckons Lando Norris' patience to have a quick race-winning car might be running thin. He described how the British driver has been blunt and slightly annoyed with the situation at McLaren.

Saunders speculated that Norris' patience must be depleting as other drivers his age are gradually moving ahead.

"I find it quite interesting at the moment because he can be quite short, quite blunt, and it's different to the Lando of maybe last year when he thought, okay, maybe the car's only going to be bad this year," he said.

"You know it's just gonna be a bit patient. You wonder if that patience is wearing thin as well, so just um yeah, just a shame as well because I think Lando's just such a talented driver," Saunders added.

Despite having a great qualifying session for the Austrian GP, Norris still has to defend his position from the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and George Russell, who will be pouncing on him throughout the race.

It is safe to say that McLaren still has a lot of work to do before being in contention to win a race.

