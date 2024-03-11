"Yep, Red Bull fall incoming": Fans react as Austrian team's spokesperson dismisses reports of Christian Horner's sacking before Australian GP

A Red Bull Racing spokesperson recently debunked reports claiming the team's shareholder wanted Christian Horner removed from the team principal position.

German outlet F1-Insider claimed that the team's shareholders from Thailand positioned themselves against Christian Horner and wanted him removed. The report added that Horner could be dismissed from the team before the upcoming 2024 F1 Australian GP.

This rumour, however, was refuted by a Red Bull spokesperson. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the spokesperson claimed that Christian Horner had the "full support" of the shareholders.

"As Christian has said, he is grateful for the full support of the shareholders and that remains the case," he said.

Reacting to the comments, F1 fans widely felt that the never-ending Christian Horner investigation saga could result in the team's downfall.

The defending world champions have dominated F1 since 2022. However, many talked about how the team's performance could dip due to the several controversies surrounding them.

Here are some of the comments and reactions:

"Yep rb fall incoming," a fan wrote.

One of the fans was satisfied with the clarification provided by the team's official spokesperson.

"Clarification from a Red Bull Racing spokesperson puts rumors to rest regarding Christian Horner's possible firing," another fan stated.

Red Bull team boss addresses rumours of Helmut Marko's potential exit from the team

Amid his own investigation controversy, Christian Horner recently addressed rumours about Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko's potential exit from the team.

When asked by Sportskeeda for his views on the matter, Christian Horner simply stated that his team was focused on winning races and championships.

“We're focused on winning and that's what we do well. That's what we've done today, that's how we've started this season. And I think that obviously I'm aware of all the noise, but it hasn't distracted the team from the job and we are one team now," Horner said.

Christian Horner further added that Helmut Marko would want the team to be successful and continue their on-track dominance.

"Obviously speculation about Helmut is speculation about Helmut. Now Helmut doesn’t work for me, he doesn’t work for Red Bull Racing, he works for Red Bull Gmbh. But I think you can see there's a very clear route that he’s looking forward and wanting to continue this amazing winning streak that we’ve been on,” he added.

As of now, both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko are part of Red Bull Racing.