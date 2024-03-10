"We're focused on winning": Red Bull boss paints an uncertain picture when asked about Helmut Marko or others leaving the team

Christian Horner stated that Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko is in unison with the team and looking forward to its achievements. The Brit suggested that the Austrian or other key personnel haven’t been forced to work with the team.

On Friday (March 8), Marko made a statement that he could possibly be suspended by Red Bull Gmbh and was unsure whether he would be attending the Australian GP. The statement fuelled speculation of him and Max Verstappen leaving the team to join Mercedes in 2025.

On race day, the energy drinks company's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff was seen at the Jeddah circuit walking in with the Austrian, and assured that nobody was leaving the team. He also backed Horner in public and assured that the Dutch champion would stay with the team.

At a post-race media session, the Red Bull Racing CEO was asked to confirm whether Marko or Verstappen was staying with the team. While Horner was certain about the Dutchman staying with the team, he was vague with his replies about the Austrian veteran.

Horner assured that the 80-year-old continued to remain a part of the team but clarified that he worked with their Austrian wing. He felt that the speculation about the Austrian’s remarks was noise and there was a common goal of achieving success that united them.

Asked by Sportskeeda if he could clarify that Marko or other members were not leaving the team, Horner replied:

“We're focused on winning and that's what we do well. That's what we've done today, that's how we've started this season. And I think that obviously I'm aware of all the noise, but it hasn't distracted the team from the job and we are one team now.

"Obviously speculation about Helmut is speculation about Helmut. Now Helmut doesn’t work for me, he doesn’t work for Red Bull Racing, he works for Red Bull Gmbh. But I think you can see there's a very clear route that he’s looking forward and wanting to continue this amazing winning streak that we’ve been on.”

Asked if internal matters flaring up could lead to an impact on the team and its personnel in the long run, Horner said:

“I think that, you know, we all have a common interest which is the performance of the team and the team is what comes first for every single member, that has a role to play in the team, from the very top to the very bottom. And without the team working in absolute harmony, one is impossible to achieve performances like this. This, but we're never going to fall if an individual doesn't want to be at the team, we don't force people to be here.”

He added:

“People are here and they work in this sport and this team because they want to be here because they're passionate about what they do and that is that passion that enables us to deliver not average results but exceptional results and it's that passionate and commitment by every member that is what is the DNA of Red Bull Racing. And that will continue, not just this week, not next week, but we've done 20 years and continue for the next 20 years.”

Christian Horner clarifies speculation surrounding Helmut Marko at Red Bull

Christian Horner claims the rumors and news about Helmut Marko being suspended by Red Bull were a surprise to the team. The Red Bull spokesperson was equally surprised to hear it as he sat in the media center, as the Austrian gave an interview to Belgium broadcaster ORF.

According to Horner, the senior veteran does not work for the race team but for the energy drinks company that owns it. He suggested that the Austrian division had an issue that the racing team was not aware of.

Despite speculation of a rift, the Brit claimed his relationship with the 80-year-old and Oliver Mintzlaff was great.

Asked about his relationship going forward with Marko after the speculation about his suspension, Horner said:

“I think the rumors about suspension was as news to the team as it was to anybody else. So we were quite surprised to hear that. Helmut is a contractor to Red Bull Gmbh. So it was an issue between there and we weren't party or part of that discussion."

He added:

"So you know I've known Helmut since 1996 and yeah you know he's played an important role over the years that role has evolved over the years. But you know'I've known him a very very long time and you know 80 coming up 81 years of age he's still obviously motivated about Formula One which is a positive thing.”

When asked about his relationship with the Austrian, Horner replied:

“My relationship with Helmut is you know it's no issue I think that you know he's always outspoken but that's Helmut.”

According to Horner, all three CEOs of the Red Bull brand were supportive of him and the team. Mintzlaff openly backed the British team principal and stated that Marko and Verstappen were staying with the team.

Asked about Mintzlaff’s support for him and the dynamic with him, Horner said:

“Oliver's been very supportive but also the other CEO, Franz Vachelovic. There's three CEOs at Red Bull and both the two that were here today, have been very very supportive and it was good to see them coming and supporting the team.”

Although the optics were orchestrated to suggest that all is well at the Milton Keynes team, the reality is speculated to be likewise. The rumors of the Austrian veteran and Dutch champion joining Mercedes have become a possibility after the latter stated that he would find it hard to work in an environment without the former.