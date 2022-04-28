"You can't afford such mistakes in such a tough championship" - Former Ferrari driver expects repercussions for Charles Leclerc's mistake at 2022 F1 Imola GP

Former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger was critical of Charles Leclerc's mistake at Imola.

Leclerc was comfortably in third position but in his quest to overtake Sergio Perez, he ended up spinning off the track and damaging the car. That helped Max Verstappen close the gap on Leclerc to 29 points.

Berger said that such mistakes could be detrimental in a close championship. Talking to Formel1.de, the former Ferrari driver said,

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc I gave it all but went over the limit at the end. Sorry to the team and to all the tifosi that supports us. Instead of a P3, it ended up in a P6. We’ll come back stronger. I gave it all but went over the limit at the end. Sorry to the team and to all the tifosi that supports us. Instead of a P3, it ended up in a P6. We’ll come back stronger.

"You can't afford such mistakes in such a tough championship. If something goes wrong with an aggressive overtaking maneuver, okay, but he was all alone; he had all the time in the world and he actually had a very safe third place and a lot of points, and they can hurt in the end.

He added:

"The mistake shouldn't have happened to him. Mistakes happen; there's no question about it. But if you look at last year's world championship, it was so close in the end that mistakes like that can hurt. [...] Charles is a good man. But he has to deliver now."

The Ferrari driver might lose points to Sainz - Gerhard Berger

Berger also felt that Red Bull probably has a bit more speed to unlock from its package as it continues to shed excess weight from the car. He added:

"It didn't appear that much in the first races, but I think they're a bit heavy in weight and have a bit of reserves. Whereas the Ferrari is already running at full speed."

He also felt that the second drivers at both Ferrari and Red Bull are going to play a key role in the championship as well. While Perez is slotted in as the second driver at Red Bull, Carlos Sainz is battling on a level playing field with Leclerc. Berger said:

"Perez has made a huge step forward, but is clearly behind Max. That makes him the perfect number 2. Sainz, on the other hand, is a good man who does not like to be pushed into the second row. He will take points away from Leclerc at some point, and that could play very well into Red Bull's hands."

It's a precarious situation Ferrari finds itself in at the moment. On one hand, it tries to provide both drivers equal opportunities for the championship, but on the other, it risks losing out to Red Bull because of that.

Edited by Bhargav