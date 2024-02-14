"You have to ask yourself what is fair in Formula 1" - Pierre Gasly on Ferrari's Carlos Sainz-Lewis Hamilton swap 

Pierre Gasly recently gave his views on Ferrari parting ways with Carlos Sainz and adding Lewis Hamilton to the roster.

According to soymotor.com, Gasly spoke with motorsport.com about fairness in F1 in relation to Hamilton's move. The Frenchman claimed that the Brit and Ferrari saw a good opportunity to link and hence joined forces, leaving the Spaniard in a difficult situation.

"First of all, you have to ask yourself what is fair in Formula 1. I think Carlos is a great pilot. Lewis is a fantastic pilot, the best of all time. On that side of things, I think there was a good opportunity for both sides. Lewis and Ferrari have chosen to join their paths and that leaves Carlos in a difficult situation," Gasly said.

As of now, Carlos Sainz has not sealed a deal with any team for 2025.

Carlos Sainz speaks on him getting replaced by Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari

Speaking to Sky Italia, Carlos Sainz spoke about how it felt after he got to know about Lewis Hamilton replacing him at Ferrari. He claimed that he was not disappointed since he experienced the Italian giants from the inside and that he was prepared for changes.

"No, I was not disappointed," F1 quoted Sainz as saying. "Experiencing Ferrari from the inside, I already knew several things, and I prepared with the team for future changes."

The Spaniard admitted that knowing that he will be replaced is not the best feeling to have before the season. However, he assured everyone that he would be ready to perform as soon as he put on the helmet for the first race.

"It’s definitely not the best feeling to start with the season, but the moment I put on my helmet in Bahrain and go out on the track, the only feeling I’ll have is the will to go harder and harder, also aiming to win the championship," Sainz said.

Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in the 2023 F1 season. The Ferrari driver won the Singapore GP, while not even a single Red Bull car was on the podium. He ended the season with 200 points.