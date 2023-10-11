"You cannot behave in that way" - Lance Stroll called out for his 'inappropriate' behavior post-Qatar GP by F1 pundit

F1 presenter Naomi Schiff disapproved of Lance Stroll's behaviour after the early exit during qualifying of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

The Qatar GP did not turn out to be the greatest race for the Aston Martin driver, especially after his P17 qualifying position. He was seen allegedly pushing his trainer in the garage after getting out of the car, and the answers that he gave during his interview didn't help his reputation either.

All drivers were supposed to give interviews after a session, and it seemed as if Lance Stroll was only doing it for the sake of it. When asked how he felt about the early exit, he straightaway said that it was "sh**." He then answered two more questions with the same energy and left.

In view of this, Naomi Schiff mentioned it is completely inappropriate for a driver to act in such a way. As she further added, one cannot treat their crew (his trainer in question) how Lance Stroll did, no matter how bad a session has been for them.

"It's totally inappropriate. You cannot behave in that way. No matter how disappointing your day has been, those are the people that work to get you on track, to make it happen for you, you can't be treating your team like that," she said. (Quotes via Sky Sports)

"It's one thing to have a bad day, come out of the car and apologise. But to come out and act that way is just not good enough," she added.

The Canadian also had a tough time during the race as he battled for the final points finish. He could only finish at P11, while his teammate, Fernando Alonso, brought home a P6 finish.

Naomi Schiff feels Aston Martin reserve driver would be more grateful to be in the team than Lance Stroll

It is widely said that the only reason Lance Stroll is still in the Aston Martin seat despite the disappointing performances is because his father, Lawrence Stroll, a Canadian businessman, owns the team.

He bought Force India back in the day when Vijay Mallya was accused of fraud and turned them into Racing Point, which eventually became Aston Martin after rebranding in 2021.

Schiff mentioned one has to empathize with Lance Stroll because of the tough time he is facing currently with his performances, but also added that it does not give anyone the right to act the way he did.

"He's clearly distressed. We have to empathise because he's a human-being, he's got his emotions. He's going through something but that doesn't make it OK. You have to act better," she said.

She then said that a driver like Felipe Drugovich, who is currently their reserve, would be more 'grateful' to have the seat than Lance Stroll and would probably not behave that way.

"Felipe Drugovich is in the wings and he would more than grateful to be in that car and won't behave that way," Schiff said.

Aston Martin have recently been dropping out of the competition. The team was well sat at second place during the start of the season, but have dropped to fifth and might as well be challenged by McLaren in the few remaining races of the season.