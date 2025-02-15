"You can smile a little bit eh?": Ferrari shares adorable moment between Fred Vasseur, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had a team photoshoot with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. The French boss pulled Leclerc's leg by telling him to smile as he turned photographer for the session.

Ferrari is gearing up for a major transition in the 2025 season. While Leclerc is in the team as their key driver, the team signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on a multi-year deal.

The announcement that rocked the F1 world last year has turned into reality as Hamilton arrived in Maranello in style and completed his TPC tests in the team's old model cars.

Moreover, ahead of the car launch event, Ferrari conducted an official team photoshoot session featuring Hamilton, Leclerc, and team principal Fred Vasseur. However, the session turned comical as Vasseur took charge of the camera. He tried to click some pictures of Charles Leclerc and said:

"Hey Charles, you can smile a little bit, eh?"

Seeing Vasseur struggling with the camera, Hamilton remarked:

"Thank God you're not the photographer."

The Frenchman later joined the drivers to pose for a team photograph and nudged Lewis Hamilton with his elbow to urge him to smile. Vasseur and Hamilton are close as they've known each other since the latter's junior days in F1. The Frenchman reportedly played a key role in getting the Brit onboard.

Ferrari, who missed out on the constructors championship by a close margin last year, will aim to accomplish the unfinished business this year. Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are two strong drivers, and with the right car, the Italian team is confident of a successful season.

However, Hamilton's recent form could be a sign of worry as he struggled in qualifying sessions of the 2024 season and managed to win two races after a wait of almost two years.

Lewis Hamilton shares a heartwarming take on his first test run with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Test (Image Source: Getty)

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was met with a rousing reception upon his touchdown in Maranello for official induction into Scuderia Ferrari. Following the factory tour, he went to the Fiorano track for his first test run of the SF-23 model.

He took multiple laps around the circuit with his family and fans cheering for him in the background. Talking about the experience, Hamilton said:

"I can’t believe it. So I ran this track, three laps, yesterday morning. It was great. I did three laps, so 6.2 miles. I’ve seen photos of this. When I was down into the hairpin over there, and I was looking back over here, I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ It hit me in waves."

"It’s been such a dream to come here and have this experience. It's amazing to have my parents here with my dad and my two moms. Been a long, long way. It's the first day of work... the first day of school."

Lewis Hamilton further went to Barcelona for another round of TPC tests, followed by a Pirelli tyre test.

