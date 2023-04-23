“You can’t blame him”: Others to blame for Max Verstappen’s F1 dominance according to former Bridgestone head

Former Bridgestone tyre competition head Kees van de Grint recently claimed other teams and drivers are to blame for Max Verstappen's current dominance in F1.

After securing two victories and one P2 finish in the opening three races of the 2023 F1 season, Verstappen has taken an early lead in the Drivers' Championship.

With his teammate Sergio Perez in second place, Red Bull currently hold a dominant 1-2 position in the drivers' standings. Fernando Alonso is third in the standings, 24 points adrift of Verstappen after the initial three events.

Van de Grint claimed Max Verstappen hasn't faced any resistance from other teams, given his car's dominant performance. The Dutchman put the blame on rival teams, who have been unable to match Red Bull's technological advancements in the modern ground-effect era of the sport.

Speaking to the Dutch wing of Motorsport.com, Van de Grint said about Verstappen and the current season:

“It is, of course, monotonous, I did not expect otherwise, but Max Verstappen is the big winner. His dominance is actually not good for the sport, but you can’t blame him, you have to blame the rest of it.”

"That stability is very important for the team" - Helmut Marko talks about Max Verstappen's contract

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko praised the team's decision to secure Max Verstappen's services until 2028, dubbing it one of their greatest moves. Verstappen demonstrated his exceptional skills by clinching his maiden victory in Melbourne earlier this month, deftly maneuvering his RB19 amid the chaos.

Red Bull's unflinching confidence in Verstappen was exemplified by their offer of the longest contract in F1 history. The 25-year-old, a double world champion, will remain affiliated with the team for the next five years, a move that Marko views as highly beneficial for Red Bull.

Verstappen is currently at the peak of his powers, dominating the 2023 grid. Marko said of Max Verstappen:

"Max controlled the race sovereignly, made no mistakes. But we're used to that from him by now. If he's in the lead, you know he's going to be okay. Max is definitely the best driver right now."

"That we have signed such a long contract with him has been one of the best decisions. That stability is very important for the team and Max now also has certainty."

Verstappen is currently in the ideal possible position to secure a third consecutive title in the sport. It will be interesting to see if anyone can stop the flying Dutchman.

