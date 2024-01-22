"You then compound that with all the politics at Ferrari" - Charles Leclerc's error-prone style rooted in Italian team's issues according to F1 pundit

F1 pundit Peter Windsor believes that the errors Charles Leclerc makes are mostly because of Ferrari's issues rather than his personal lack of talent. The Monagasque has been struggling quite a lot in the past few years.

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Windsor claimed that if Ferrari is as quick and consistent as Red Bull, Leclerc will automatically make fewer errors. He later said that this was because the team was on the back foot in most of the races.

"I think if the Ferrari is as quick as a Red Bull, not quicker but as quick as a Red Bull, from circuit to circuit, I think you'll see Charles making very, very few errors at important moments of either qualifying or the race," the F1 pundit said. "I think all that will quickly go because I think many of the errors, if not all of them, are a result of Ferrari being on the back foot at every race."

"Having to be on the limit, set up in order to get the lap time out of the car, whether it to be quick on the straight or whether to have the grip they need on traction or whatever it is they're always on the edge of everything," Windsor continued.

"I think if you then compound that with all the politics at Ferrari that come from not winning and all the stuff that's that builds up around you, and the way Ferrari are inevitably not very good at managing their politics, that's where that's why those areas have crept in," he added.

In 2022, Charles Leclerc was a title contender in the first half of the season. However, his chances of winning the maiden championship quickly plummeted, partially due to Ferrari's questionable strategies and blunders.

In the 2023 F1 season, Ferrari was the only team to win a race apart from Red Bull, who dominated the year. However, they are still miles away from the defending world champions.

Charles Leclerc on why Ferrari is special for him

Despite struggling with Ferrari, Charles Leclerc is still very much devoted to the team. In a recent interview with Sport Mediaset, Leclerc spoke about the passion that makes the Italian team beautiful for him.

"Passion, for sure," he said. "That’s what makes Ferrari beautiful to me. Every time I go to Maranello, I try to see the guys that don’t see us on track and there’s always this light in their eyes that doesn’t lie. You don’t find it anywhere else."

As of now, there have been some reports that Charles Leclerc has signed a long-term contract with the Prancing Horse, which could be active till the 2029 F1 season.