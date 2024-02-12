“You crashed more F1 cars than your dad’s championships”: Fans react to reports of Mick Schumacher possibly replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Mick Schumacher has been rumored to be a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton in 2025 after the youngster revealed his desire to return to F1 with Mercedes.

The German has not raced in a Grand Prix since the end of the 2022 season when his contract with Haas was not extended. Mercedes then signed Schumacher as their reserve driver, keeping him in the sport. Although he worked actively with the team, the 24-year-old did not feature in an official race as a driver.

With Hamilton leaving the team to join Ferrari in 2025, a possible slot has opened up for Mick Schumacher. However, it seems unlikely that the team will opt for the youngster over other seemingly favourable options. When asked about the prospect of returning to the grid with the German outfit, Schumacher stated, via . Sport.de:

"It is of course a position that brings with it a lot of pressure. But in terms of feeling, I feel I’m up to it, but it’s not my decision. We will certainly be able to talk a little more in the next few days. My chance [to return] is there, I don’t know how big it is yet. I think it will also depend a bit on performance. Hopefully I can recommend myself. I think a few people out there know how good I am."

Fans on social media had quite a mixed reaction to Schumacher's statement. Some felt that he currently does not possess enough experience and skills to replace the seven-time F1 World Champion. One user was critical of the driver's stint with Haas, writing on X:

"bro you crashed more f1 cars than ur dad’s championships"

One fan felt that the young German was not given a fair chance with Haas and was hopeful to see Schumacher give it a shot with Mercedes. They wrote:

"Haas was not a good fit for him. I'd like to see what he would do for 1 season with a real team and mentors."

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mick Schumacher claimed to prioritize F1 over WEC if an opportunity arrives

Mick Schumacher will be making his WEC debut this season in the Hypercar category with Alpine's A424. This is set to be his first venture outside of open-wheel racing.

Although there are only eight rounds in the entire World Endurance Championship, a few rounds coincide with the 2024 F1 calendar. In a situation like this, there is a possibility that Mercedes might require Mick Schumacher. If such circumstances occur, Schumacher claimed that he would be prioritizing Formula 1. He told Reuters:

"If there is a necessity for me to be in a Formula One car and there’s a (WEC) race weekend at the same time then obviously Formula One has priority."

Mick Schumacher added:

"Mercedes has always been very supportive of me going into this position … to stay sharp and, if the opportunity arises, that I am 100 percent in the right mood and position mentally as well as physically to take on the challenge thrown at me," he added.

Formula 1's opening Grand Prix will be held at Bahrain on the 2nd of March. On the same day, WEC's round 1, the Qatar 1812 kilometers will be held.