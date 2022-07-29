"You can't cry and sulk about the overall performance"- Mercedes needs to be 'constructive' to get desired results in 2022 F1 season, feels George Russell

George Russell feels Mercedes are on an interesting journey of finding performances to achieve competitive results in the 2022 F1 season. The Briton believes the journey has been challenging, but they continue to work on their car with the aim of making it quicker.

Speaking ahead of the Hungarian GP to BBC F1 in an exclusive interview, the Mercedes driver said:

“You can't cry and sulk about the overall performance, because that isn't going to be productive and it's not going to go any faster. The sort of journey we're on at the moment is exciting. As soon as we recognised that we had a lot of challenges with this new car, we've truly just got down to the business of, 'How do we make this car go faster?’.”

Hailing Mercedes’ interesting and challenging journey of making the car perform, George Russell felt sulking about their performance is not productive. The Briton feels the team is working very hard to improve in the short period they’ve had to achieve a result like they did in France.

Praising the team’s collective effort, the Briton said:

"We're not trying to make it, let's say, nicer to drive or anything. We just want to make it go as fast as possible. And what do we need to do to achieve that? We have, as a team, worked so hard. We've tried so many different things.”

George Russell believes Mercedes can win towards the end of the season

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Previews

George Russell feels there will be opportunities in the near future to claim a win. The British driver believes that it might be difficult to have the fastest car on track, but a win is realistic. He supported this by referencing the opportunities that were available at Silverstone and Barcelona.

Asserting the possibility of a potential win, the Mercedes driver said:

“There's no reason we can't close that gap. Whether we'll ever have the outright fastest car this year - I don't think so. But there will definitely be times we can fight for a victory.”

Citing potential opportunities from the past to assert his belief that Mercedes can win, George Russell said:

“We've had probably two occasions where we could have fought for victory - in Silverstone and potentially in Barcelona - if things panned out slightly differently.”

The Briton has had a consistent streak of being the only driver to finish in the top 5 for the majority of the first half of the season. Since the British GP, Mercedes have been consistent with their podiums and their current result doesn’t place them very far away from Ferrari in the constructor’s championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far