"You deserve better"- F1 world slams Ferrari over reliability issues after Carlos Sainz's car catches fire at 2022 Austrian GP

Carlos Sainz looked destined to secure a P2 in the 2022 Austrian GP and complete a Ferrari 1-2, but as fate would have it, the oh-so-familiar Ferrari reliability issues struck again and forced him to retire.

The Spaniard had strong pace throughout the race as he shadowed his teammate Charles Leclerc for the majority of the race. After his final pit stop, Carlos Sainz was destined for P2 as Max Verstappen could not keep up with the speed of the Ferraris. On lap 58 all those hopes went up in smoke when Sainz suffered a power unit failure and was out of the race.

Outraged by what happened, Carlos Sainz fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations. One of the users was devastated and wrote:

“Eish sorry @Carlossainz55 you deserve better”

Another user sent out positive wishes for the Ferrari driver and hoped he would be back fighting again next weekend. They wrote:

“Heartbreaking ending for him, he’s got this, next race he’ll be back fighting. Guess his car couldn’t take his spicy performance today…”

Some frustrated Sainz/Ferrari fans have come hard at Ferrari's lack of reliability this season. One such fan wrote:

“Please better reliability, and come back stronger team. This is difficult to take. Carlos will be back soon.Bravo Charles for the win”

There were others that looked at the positive side of things as Ferrari is now on a two-race winning streak. One optimistic fan wrote:

“It was great to see @Charles_Leclerc on podium winning the #AustrianGP, unfortunate for @Carlossainz55 not to finish off the race. Good days are here for @ScuderiaFerrari for sure...”

Here are a few more reactions from Sainz's fans after the F1 Austrian GP:

Atila @XXOTHARXX Ferrari cocinó a Carlos Sainz a “fuego” lento Ferrari cocinó a Carlos Sainz a “fuego” lento 👀

Carlos Sainz speechless after the sudden DNF

Carlos Sainz admitted that he was "lost for words" after what had happened as there were no warning signs from the engine. Speaking to the media after the race, the Ferrari driver said:

“There was no feedback coming from the engine that this was about to happen. [It was] very sudden, and [I’m] a bit lost for words, ecause it’s obviously a big loss on points and [the loss of] a huge result for the team. I think it would have been an easy 1-2 today. [There was] a lot of fire, a lot of damage, for sure, which is not ideal and something that we will need to look at.”

With this DNF, Carlos Sainz falls further behind in the championship and will be hoping to bounce back soon.

