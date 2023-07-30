“You are a dirty man!“ - Max Verstappen raises eyebrows amongst Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez after sharing his summer plans

After securing his eighth consecutive race win at the Belgian GP, Max Verstappen heads to the summer break, before he returns to action at his home race in Zandvoort.

As the F1 circus takes a hiatus for the next three weeks, the reigning champion revealed his plans for the break, which raised a few eyebrows.

After dominating the Belgian GP, Max Verstappen was in high spirits as he appeared for the post-race media conference. When the Red Bull driver was asked about his plans for the summer break, he replied that he would be doing "a lot of cardio and a lot of wrist training."

Verstappen's response was misinterpreted as a pun, as he quickly pointed out what he intended to say.

"A lot of cardio and a lot of wrist training. No, not what you think it is! You are a dirty man!" Verstappen said to the media, including Sportskeeda.

Podium sitters Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez managed to control their laughter upon hearing Verstappen's hilarious answer.

Perez, who bagged a P2 finish, is looking forward to going back home, where he will spend his time training and playing golf. He had earlier admitted that he was glad to head into the summer break after "intense" races in recent weeks.

Max Verstappen currently leads the drivers' championship, sitting atop with a commanding margin over his teammate Sergio Perez. After the Belgian GP, the points difference between the two drivers stands at 125.

F1 takes a three-week hiatus before returning for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Netherlands, on August 27. With the Dutchman securing his eighth consecutive victory and Red Bull its record 13th consecutive one, the team will hit pause and resume their unstoppable march at Verstappen's home race.

Max Verstappen admits he was "lucky" to escape an incident at Eau Rouge-Raidillon

Max Verstappen in the Belgian GP

Max Verstappen lined up sixth on the grid for the Belgian GP, owing to a five-place grid drop. His charge through the field wasn't as impressive as his previous year's outing, but managed to take the lead on Lap 17 in the second stint of the race.

With no other driver able to challenge Verstappen's pace, only the elements of nature threatened the Dutchman's route to victory lane. With few spots of rain falling on the track, the Red Bull of the reigning champion had a brief moment as he climbed the notorious Eau Rouge-Raidillon corner.

Verstappen managed to regain control of his car, avoiding a major shunt. He described the scary incident in the parc ferme interview with Martin Brundle:

"The worst corner to have a moment, but it was tricky in those laps. So it was raining because you could see that it was raining, but not how much exactly. And I had a little sideways rolling. Luckily, nothing happened.

"But it's definitely a corner where you don't want it to happen."