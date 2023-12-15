“You don’t find it anywhere else”: Charles Leclerc explains one distinctive aspect of Ferrari DNA

In a recent interview with Sport Mediaset, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc delved into the distinctive aspects that set the Scuderia apart from its Formula 1 counterparts.

Leclerc signed for Ferrari in 2019 to replace the departing Kimi Raikkonen. The Monegasque quickly established himself as the face of the team, earning himself a five-year deal at the young age of 22.

Whilst his five-year stint with the Italian outfit is yet to result in a championship win, Leclerc and Ferrari signed another five-year renewal, one which binds the 26-year-old with the Scuderia until 2029.

Following the completion of the 2023 season, Charles Leclerc opened up about the distinctive quality that defines Ferrari. He pinpointed passion as the driving force behind the team.

"Passion, for sure," he said. "That’s what makes Ferrari beautiful to me. Every time I go to maranello, I try to see the guys that don’t see us on track and there’s always this light in their eyes that doesn’t lie. You don’t find it anywhere else."

Charles Leclerc discusses his late father's influence on his journey

Charles Leclerc also reflected on his journey and the significant influence of his late father, Herve Leclerc. Herve passed away in 2017 when the Ferrari driver was still in F2.

The Monegasque told Lofficiel Italia:

"Dad was my number 1 fan. When I was four years old, I told my father that I wasn’t feeling very well and didn’t want to go to school. Of course, I was pretending like all children do. But I don’t know why, he went along with me and took me to the go-kart track of his best friend, Philippe Bianchi."

Once on the go-kart track, Leclerc's choice of a red kart marked the beginning of a profound connection with racing. It was perhaps also the reason for a young Charles Leclerc to fall in love with Ferrari. He said:

"At the sight of other children running on the track, I wanted to try it too. For my first car, I chose the color red. And I think I fell in love with the sport after just three laps."

Leclerc's father passed away a year before the Monegasque driver could make his F1 debut. Reflecting on his pop's influence on his racing career, the 26-year-old shared an emotional story. He said:

"My father has done absolutely everything. For me to arrive here. Unfortunately, he’s not here anymore to see where I arrived. But yeah, I remember last year, before I actually signed for Sauber, I had told him I signed in F1 to make him happy."

"We knew the end was near, and I’m very happy that I managed to do that and that now I’m in Monaco racing in Formula 1. And that, he can see that from up there," he added.