"You don’t have many positive things to always say": Lewis Hamilton's subtle dig at Martin Brundle

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton took a subtle dig at former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle after the latter praised him ahead of the 2025 British Grand Prix. It has been a difficult start to Hamilton's campaign with the Italian team as the British driver has failed to match his teammate Charles Leclerc's performances over a weekend.

The seven-time F1 world champion shocked the world when he took a surprise pole position and won at the Chinese GP Sprint in the second race of the year, and followed it by another podium in the Miami Sprint.

However, the 40-year-old has been unable to replicate these performances over an entire race and has lagged behind Leclerc in the majority of the races. His early results have also earned him some criticism, with Brundle calling him out for his results and interactions with Ferrari.

While interviewing Lewis Hamilton ahead of the British GP this weekend, the 66-year-old was complimentary of Lewis Hamilton's now iconic picture in Maranello in front of Enzo Ferrari's house. Hamilton responded to Brundle's words but took a cheeky dig as well, saying

“Aw thanks man. It means a lot coming from you. You don’t have many positive things to always say.”

Speaking to the media ahead of the weekend, the nine-time winner at Silverstone expressed his desire to stand on the podium with the Italian team, but claimed:

"I really don't know, and I would never want to jinx it. In my heart, I'm hoping for a strong weekend. I've not had a podium yet, so this would be a special place to have that. I'm hoping the amazing support we have here can make a difference."

Lewis Hamilton has 12 successive podiums to his name at Silverstone since the start of the Turbo Hybrid era in 2014.

Lewis Hamilton comments on Ferrari's progress after upgrades

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that the SF-25 was still a 'work in progress' despite bringing a new floor to the Austrian GP last weekend, which aided them to finish P3 and P4 in the main race.

As per Sky Sports, the 105-time F1 race winner reflected on the changes he wanted and if he was happy with the progress:

"It's a work in progress. There are changes I'm trying to implement and make. It seems to be quite a slow process but there is change and we are improving. You want everything to happen now, as soon as possible.

"This is a year where I am literally trying to build that foundation with the team. We are getting to know each other. We both work differently and so there are compromises and there are changes we are making to try and prepare ourselves the best."

Lewis Hamilton has scored 91 points in 11 races and two Sprints despite not finishing on the podium once in a main race.

