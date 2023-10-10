"You guys will beat him up enough, I’m sure" - Red Bull boss takes a jibe at harsh F1 media treatment of Sergio Perez

Red Bull boss Christian Horner took a jibe at the harsh media treatment of Sergio Perez as the Mexican had another bad race at the Qatar GP. Perez has been under pressure as his performances have not been up to the mark. The driver has struggled to perform consistently, with qualifying proving to be his Achilles heel.

Red Bull too seems intent on giving Sergio Perez the confidence to perform by supporting him as much as possible. Having said that, the team is surely looking at options beyond the Mexican if his performances don't improve. One of the major indicators behind that has been the omission of Liam Lawson from the junior team.

Red Bull has slotted Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda at AlphaTauri to evaluate how the duo performs in case Sergio Perez's performances don't improve.

Talking to the media after the race, Christian Horner said that the team was going to support Perez in every way possible. He also took a jibe at the media by claiming that the Mexican will be targeted enough anyway by the fraternity. As quoted by PlanetF1.com, he said:

“We’re going to give all the support we possibly can for Checo to find his form. You guys will beat him up enough, I’m sure, but we really want to see him achieve what we know he’s capable of. The frustration is that we know what Checo is capable of doing."

He added:

"And of course, last year and this year, he has contributed significantly to the Constructors’ Championship and I think that we desperately want to find that formula as a team.”

Red Bull seems less supportive of Sergio Perez

Chief advisor Helmut Marko was somewhat less supportive of Sergio Perez as he felt that the gap between the Mexican and Max Verstappen was too big. Marko also hinted that three capable drivers in AlphaTauri were just waiting in the wings at the moment. He told ORF:

“The gap is simply too big at the moment because second place in the World Championship is also at risk now. In general, we want to implement the contractual situation, which lasts until 2024. And that’s entirely up to him now. But then we have three relatively good drivers in AlphaTauri.”

Perez will soon be hoping for a revival of fortunes because if his form does not improve, he risks losing his seat at Red Bull.