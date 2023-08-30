“You just can’t copy and paste”: Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton opens up about recent car request frustrations

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has been very vocal about his concerns over the the W14 car which looked similar to last year's, ever since its launch.

Earlier this year, Hamilton stated that he has been giving the team feedback on improving the design, which could help with the pace they have been lacking for the past year. On his feedback, Mercedes gave up the zero-pod concept halfway through the season.

Hamilton remarked that no one had paid attention to his suggestions and that he and the team appeared to be at differences. However, he afterwards made how he felt clear, saying that while there was some frustration, it was normal in a sport like Formula One.

Talking to Hungarian broadcaster M4 Sport, Hamilton expressed frustration between himself and the team and said:

“I think in the heated and intense sport that we’re living in, of course there’s frustrations on both sides all of the time and what’s important is you just continue to be open and communicate about those"

He continued:

“There’s no doubt that everyone in this team wants to win. We’ve been caught off guard about the cost cap and just the direction of the new regulations, and you just can’t copy and paste and do something different."

Lewis Hamilton also stated that any new changes will not be instantaneous and will take time to put into action. Apart from upgrading the car, there is constant pressure on the seven-time world champion as his contract with Mercedes is coming to an end.

Lewis Hamilton went on an "extreme diet" before the Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton admitted that after consuming too much food over the F1 summer break, he was compelled to go on an "extreme diet" in preparation for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Netherlands F1 GP Auto Racing

Hamilton said (via express.co.uk):

“My weight has to be between 73 and 74 kilos, and I was almost 77 kilos on Saturday. So I had to go on an extreme diet these past days.”

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of Q2 during the Dutch Grand Prix which came as a surprise to the team since Mercedes had the pace.

During a rain-soaked race at Zandvoort, Hamilton managed to climb up the grid and finished in sixth place, collecting some decent points for the team as his teammate, George Russell slid down the order as he suffered a puncture in the last lap.