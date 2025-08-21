You just said you're waiting for the girls to come home with you": When Sebastian Vettel teased Lewis Hamilton after a race

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel shared a healthy title rivalry during the latter's years at Ferrari. While Vettel did not manage to win the championship as Mercedes dominated, he and Hamilton became good friends through the years.Vettel was known for his quirky humor around the F1 grid. He would joke around with media personnel, team crew, and mostly, fellow drivers. One such joke followed as he sat down with Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez during the 2015 Russian GP's post-race press conference. Hamilton had won the race with Vettel finishing in P2, and Perez followed the drivers to fill in P3.Women were present around the grid throughout the weekend to welcome drivers, and they were also present during the press conference. As Hamilton finished answering a question, Sebastian Vettel interrupted him. Jokingly, he claimed that Hamilton had told him that he was waiting for the women back in his hotel room, also joking about his room number in the hotel he was staying at.&quot;You just told me that you’re waiting for the girls to come over to you in the Radisson Hotel, room number 708 but I think they’ve been standing all day so I think they can sit down. Feel free to sit down,&quot; Vettel said (via F1). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVettel and his quirky jokes were an integrated part of the grid until he decided to retire at the end of the 2022 season. He was racing for Aston Martin at the time. Lewis Hamilton continued racing and joined forces with Ferrari this season, essentially filling the same seat where Vettel once raced.Ferrari team principal reveals he &quot;stupidly&quot; expected Lewis Hamilton to have control over the team this seasonHamilton's move to Ferrari has been anything but smooth. The car wasn't competitive enough; moreover, it remained inconsistent throughout race weekends. Apart from his victory in the Sprint in China, the Briton has mostly struggled for pace. He did manage to bring in two P4 finishes, but that is the best he has pulled off so far.Considering he had been driving with Mercedes for the past decade and had driven Mercedes-powered McLarens in his initial years in F1, Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari was expected to be a little difficult. However, team principal Frederic Vasseur recently revealed that he had &quot;stupidly&quot; expected Hamilton to keep everything under control in the team.&quot;Lewis and I, we collectively, probably underestimated the change of environment, and the fact that he spent, for me, 20 years in the same team,&quot; Vasseur told The Race. &quot;McLaren was Mercedes, and then he moved to Mercedes: an English team [a German company which operates out of England], same engine guys, that same culture and so on.&quot;He added:&quot;So he spent 2006 to 2024, 18 years, in this environment, and then he arrived at Ferrari. And we were stupidly expecting that he will have everything under control.&quot;While the car has become more stable with the floor and suspension upgrades, it seems unlikely that Lewis Hamilton would be pull it into race-winning contention. However, he is expected to improve after the summer break ends. Ferrari, meanwhile, sits in second place in the Constructors' Championship with Mercedes chasing the team down.