Ahead of the 2025 season, McLaren driver Lando Norris has hilariously claimed that he has realized over time that he does not like people. The British driver is arguably one of the most popular on the current F1 grid and has legions of fans all over the world.

Norris, who first made his debut at the pinnacle of motorsport in 2019 alongside Carlos Sainz, became a fan favorite for his easygoing and fun personality. He further endeared to the fans with his gaming antics on Twitch throughout the entire pandemic.

However, while appearing on the "Fast and the Curious" podcast, Lando Norris made a hilariously honest confession about his "dislike for people" while describing his off-season antics ahead of the 2025 season. He said (29:00 onwards):

“I did my little yearly Finland trip, which is my get away from people. You know over the years I’ve learned more and more I don’t really like people.”

When he was called out by the podcasters for sounding old, he replied:

"I feel it sometimes. I did the gym the other day and I'm still broke, so I fell like a 60-year-old."

After last year's triumph with the Woking-based out, Lando Norris and the British team will head into the season as favorites for the title in 2025.

Lando Norris comments on the pressure of being favorites in 2025

McLaren driver Lando Norris has stated that he is feeling relaxed ahead of the 2025 season despite having a successful campaign last year, where he pushed the four-time world champion Max Verstappen on the track.

The 25-year-old previewed the upcoming season by reflecting on last year's campaign, saying (via racefans.net):

“Last year was a great year because now I [was] on pole quite a bit, how do I deal with those things now – leading the race, how do I deal with those things? I kind of experienced a little bit of everything last year, apart from leading the championship, that’s something I’ve still never done. But I raced against Max and I came out on top sometimes, he came out behind sometimes, those types of things.

"So I learned a lot and I think last year set me up very nicely to come into this year and actually be very calm. I know there’s a lot more pressure on me and everyone is like ‘Now he’s got to do it’. But I’m very relaxed and calm and I feel the most relaxed I’ve ever been, but in a good way and in a ready way.”

Lando Norris finished 63 points behind the Red Bull driver Max Verstappen despite having arguably the faster car for two-thirds of the season. He was unable to take advantage of an ailing RB20 as the Dutch driver failed to win any of the 10 races between Spain and Brazil.

