"You cannot make a movie" - Jos Verstappen on outcome of Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen battle

The Max Verstappen versus Lewis Hamilton battle was something that movies are not made of, according to Jos Verstappen. The father of the current F1 world champion described how dramatic the title battle and season have been, which were summarized by that epic final lap of the final race.

Speaking to former F1 driver David Coulthard in an interview for carnext.com, Jos Verstappen described his son’s title fight and said:

“The whole year, with all that happened during the season, the bad luck he has and then coming down to the last race in the season, even the last lap. You cannot imagine. You cannot make a movie with an outcome like that. It's insane.”

While the senior Verstappen felt the final lap in Abu Dhabi was something you wouldn’t get to see in the movies, interviewer Coulthard felt Hollywood would laugh at it if they were to present the events of the 2021 battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a script.

Max Verstappen believes the 2021 battle would not be healthy for his heart if he were to fight it all over again

The 2021 season could be regarded as one of the most closely fought title battles in the history of the sport. The season could also take on an unenviable distinction as one of the most mentally intense seasons, taking a toll on both drivers and teams.

For Max Verstappen, defeating a seven-time world champion took more than just racing and luck. Describing the dramatic nature of the final lap in Abu Dhabi, he said:

“It's of course amazing how everything turned out. But if I had to do it again, I'm not sure that I would choose for that. Its also not good for my heart.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The 22 race season with an ever-changing momentum all came down to the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the Dutchman overtook his rival in the final corners of the penultimate lap to grab the title. The intense battle finale makes Max Verstappen the only non-Mercedes driver to be a world champion in the V6 hybrid era of the sport.

Edited by Anurag C