“You need to recognize the world is changing”: Sebastian Vettel warns F1 of governments banning motorsports in the future

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel believes that future governments might ban motorsports if it doesn't improve on the sustainability front. The former Red Bull driver showed off his Williams FW14B and McLaren MP4/8 on the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, running only sustainable fuels.

Vettel is very much involved in climate change activism and is urging the motorsport fraternity to find sustainable fuels to power its vehicles. While F1 is going to switch to 100% eco-fuels in 2026, the German driver has warned the community that future governments will impose bans on motorsports if action is not taken.

Speaking at the GFoS, Sebastian Vettel said:

“It might be next year that no races are under threat but that’s not how it works. You need to recognise the world is changing and it does have an impact on our lives."

The world champion continued:

“It’s not so much the threat that people might glue themselves onto the track on a race day or maybe at Goodwood, it’s more the threat that at some point, governments will be looking at things that they can cut and ban and maybe motorsport is at threat and might be one of them."

Red Bull boss opens up about Max Verstappen vs Sebastian Vettel

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner discussed Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel without making comparisons between the two. Horner claimed that both drivers have been great in their own ways, pointing to their unique qualities.

Channel Four asked Horner to pick between the two Red Bull stars, with the Briton jumping to praise both without admitting who is better. He said about Vettel:

"Well, they’re just different, aren’t they? Seb worked very, very hard, was a great driver, and it was a privilege to have him on the team.”

Speaking about Max Verstappen, Horner cited Verstappen's raw speed and precise car control as one of his main strengths. He said:

“But you know, Max, he’s just got this raw talent and ability that is so natural, and he’s still so hungry, but so in control, he’s driving with such maturity now that we’re actually witnessing something very special.”

While comparisons will seemingly go on forever, it is clear that both drivers have delivered for their teams in vastly different eras of the sport, making both of them unique in their own ways.