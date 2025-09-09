"You need to be tough in life": Carlos Sainz's hilarious advice to a Williams fan's question

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Sep 09, 2025 07:39 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty
Carlos Sainz's hilarious advice to a Williams fan's question (Getty Images)

Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz helped a fan out with a life tip during a Q&A session on social media. He was also joined by his teammate, Alex Albon, and both drivers delivered their verdicts on the situation.

Sainz moved to Williams this season after Ferrari replaced him with Lewis Hamilton. He has been racing within the midfield, clinching crucial points for the team while also helping them develop the car and make it more competitive. At the same time, he has also been participating in many of the team's interactive sessions with fans.

One such session was hosted earlier, where fans were asked to send in their life-related questions to the team, and both Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon would answer them. A fan brought up her query, revealing that her personal belongings (with her name on them) were taken by someone else. As she asked for a solution for it, Sainz delivered quite a life lesson for her.

"You need to be tough in life," Sainz advised the fan. "And if your name is written in that sweatshirt. There is no chance that girl has an argument to keep that. So you tell her, look, it's my name on it. You either stole it or by mistake you get it. So give it back."
Apart from the off-track activities, Sainz remained pretty consistent shortly after the start of the season. However, he hasn't been able to score any points since Canada, as Williams struggles with pace. But the team has a hold in the midfield.

Former driver blames Carlos Sainz for incident with Oliver Bearman in Monza

Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman make contact during the 2025 Italian GP (Getty Images)
The 2025 Italian GP saw Carlos Sainz battling in the midfield once again. At one point in the race, he shared a close battle with Haas' Oliver Bearman. Both drivers were fighting out to clinch points.

As they headed into the turn 4 - 5 (second Variante) chicane, Sainz closed the gap from the outside line, and Bearman, who was attempting an overtake from the inside, made contact. The two cars spun out before getting back on the track and racing again shortly.

Following the incident, the Haas driver was given a 10-second time penalty. However, this was debated. Many mentioned that Carlos Sainz was ahead at the apex and had the corner, while others argued that he should have left Bearman enough space.

Joining the latter argument was 2016 F1 champion, Nico Rosberg. He blamed Sainz for the incident, saying:

"So, Oliver Bearman has a half a car’s length in there. Half a car’s length! It’s not like, yeah, it’s just a front wing in there or something. That’s a significant amount of car in there," Rosberg said (via PlanetF1).
"Why doesn’t Carlos Sainz just leave a bit of space? Like, give me a reason. He’s in there, so leave some space, and then nothing happens and it’s all good."

The race ended for both drivers outside of the points. Williams Racing currently holds the fifth position in the Constructors' Championship with 86 points; however, their rivals are narrowing the gap with every passing race. If the team manages to hold its position, it would be one of its best seasons in recent years.

